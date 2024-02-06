 CIECA Announces ADAS Find as New Corporate Member

Associations

ADAS Find was established to provide the auto repair industry with a simple and affordable platform for identifying necessary ADAS calibrations and initializations.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years.
Published:

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has welcomed ADAS Find as a new corporate member.

Founded in 2023 by Owen VanEck and Aiden Foley, the Michigan-based company was established to provide the auto repair industry with a simple and affordable platform for identifying necessary ADAS calibrations and initializations.

VanEck and Foley learned about CIECA through extensive industry research and networking within the automotive repair sector.

“The organization’s reputation for promoting industry standards and collaboration drew our attention, aligning with our commitment to excellence in ADAS solutions,” said VanEck.

The company joined CIECA to actively contribute to advancing industry standards and connect with like-minded professionals.

“The prospect of collaborating with experts, staying ahead of industry trends and contributing to shaping standards excites us the most,” said Foley. “Being part of CIECA allows us to be at the forefront of industry developments.”

Added VanEck, “CIECA standards are pivotal in fostering interoperability and seamless communication within the automotive repair ecosystem. This not only enhances overall efficiency but also ensures a consistent and reliable experience for businesses and customers alike.”

For ADAS Find, adhering to CIECA standards is crucial in delivering high-quality, standardized solutions to their clients, promoting trust and reliability in the industry.

By becoming a CIECA member, VanEck said they aim to actively participate in shaping and influencing industry standards.

“We seek to forge valuable connections, stay informed about emerging technologies and best practices, and contribute our expertise to the collective advancement of the automotive repair sector.”

Added Foley, “Ultimately, our membership in CIECA is a strategic investment in the continuous improvement and growth of ADAS Find.”

For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com.

