4 Ways Training Can Help You Succeed During this Time

Synchrony Financial

  1. TRAINING CAN PROVIDE CONSISTENCY
    Training can help your employees provide a consistent experience to every customer, every time. Your team can leverage shared vocabulary and messaging, consistent processes and policies, and the same baseline knowledge and skills.
  1. INVESTING IN TRAINING CAN INCREASE EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT & PRODUCTIVITY
    It’s been proven time and time again that engaged employees can have an increased level of productivity and a higher level of performance. They can be more invested in the company and its success (as well as their own) and are often willing to invest time and effort to ensure that success continues. Training helps you drive that engagement with your employees in an ongoing way, and ensures your employees have the most up-to-date tips and techniques. Most of all, by providing training you are showing employees that you care about, and are invested in, their success.
  1. TRAINING CAN REDUCE TURNOVER
    The hiring and onboarding process can be costly and time consuming, even in the best of times. Understandably, in this unprecedented environment, many businesses may not be able to spare time or money on hiring and training new employees. Training current employees can increase performance and engagement and can have a powerful by-product: improved employee retention. Investing in, and delivering, a consistent employee training program can help employees feel valued. Even a simple, no-frills training strategy shows that you’re committed to providing employees with the resources and tools needed to help them be successful. In turn, they could be more likely to feel confident, enjoy their work and remain in your organization longer.
  1. TRAINING ON FINANCING AND CREDIT COULD HELP INCREASE TICKET SIZES
    It’s no secret that well-trained team members can often close more and larger sales. You can help your associates learn about how to sell effectively with financing by encouraging them to participate in robust eLearning courses and work their way through a simple associate training checklist.
    Overall, it’s essential that your team be knowledgeable and informed, helping to deliver a consistent experience to each customer, every time. Credit providers such as Synchrony offer online instructional programs to help companies train their staff on a variety of topics, including how to use financing more effectively.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $139 billion in sales financed and 68.5 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch.

