5 Smart Financial Moves Every Auto Body Should Make in 2022

When I first started out in the collision repair industry helping my brother with his business, my initial perspective was that we needed to create a solid accounting foundation so we could learn the right way to run the operation. That was in 1997, and the business was growing, but we needed to know what parts of the business were profitable, what weren’t and how we could effectively manage everything.

Fast forward 25 years, and that accounting foundation is still at the heart of our business. As the co-owner of three collision repair locations in Denver — CARSTAR Ideal Northglenn, CARSTAR Ideal Arvada and CARSTAR Ideal Littleton — there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t review the numbers. That keeps us on track for our daily operations and our long-term goals. So, how do you create a good financial management system, particularly if you aren’t an accountant? It’s easy when you’re starting a new business or adding a new location, but even if this isn’t the case, incorporating smart business practices will still deliver positive results.

Goals and Budget It starts with your goals and budget. We set clear financial goals at each of our locations and work toward achieving them through proactive financial management. We rely heavily on building an accurate and detailed budget each year as well as making sure that we have distinct and separate categories for each area of the business. It’s important that your accounting categories are relevant to your business — you can’t mix apples and oranges! It’s also critical that you diligently categorize your transactions correctly year to year so that you can clearly see your income and expenses in each category. This will provide insight into spending habits and how each profit center is performing. We routinely conduct a dive deep into each profit center to see where we need to improve our gross profits, which keeps us on the path to our goals.

Staying the Course Having an outside accountant is key, particularly with larger operations and multiple locations. We’ve always relied heavily on our accountant, with whom we have quarterly meetings to review our accounting files and look at our profit centers to make adjustments if needed. We also recently moved our company over to a professional employer organization (PEO) provider who handles payroll, payroll taxes and worker’s compensation. It also provides a full human resource center as well as offers and manages an extensive benefits package to all of our employees, which removes a significant time burden from me and my team and allows us to provide more robust benefits.

Once you have your accountant and your financial management system in place, stay the course with your plan. When you’re ready to expand, your foundation is ready. The ability to expand is made possible by truly understanding your finances and becoming profitable before expanding. Once your accounting and budgets are in place, they’re easily transferable when you grow. Tax Season Another reason your financial management system is important is tax season. This is where having an outside accountant is critical. Create a tax file at the beginning of each year to store files all year long instead of waiting until the end of the year to gather the information. Put in the effort every week to make sure your monthly accounting is done accurately and reconciled each month.

