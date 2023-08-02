 Financial Planning for Auto Body Shops with Rachel James

Financial Planning for Auto Body Shops with Rachel James

Jason Stahl interviews Rachel James of Torque Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual about how important it is for collision repair facilities to educate their technicians on managing their money.

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews Rachel James of Torque Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual about how important it is for collision repair facilities to educate their technicians on managing their money. In fact, a collision technician who gets a grip on their finances is less likely to leave their job in pursuit of a higher-paying job … because if they don’t know how to manage their money, higher pay won’t solve anything.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below:

