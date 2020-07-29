Connect with us

Management

Don’t Go in the Dust Bin

How are you changing? What are you doing to adapt to today’s business environment?
Jason Stahl

on

Jason Stahl has 26 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 14 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

I might sound like a broken record, but I’m going to talk about change again.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

We talk about change a lot in this magazine. Nobody really likes change, but if we don’t keep up with change, we get left behind.

There is so much change going on in the collision industry right now, it’s almost impossible to keep up with it. Mitch Becker, in his article titled, “The New World of ADAS,” said he frequently tells people, “I know less today than I did yesterday.” That’s how fast things are changing.

I recently read the best quote I’ve ever seen on change. It was from Andrew Storm, CEO of Eckhart Inc., a builder of robots and automated tools for GM, Tesla and others. In an article from Reuters, he was referring to the growing trend of electrification of vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions.

“Either they commit the capital or the disruptive forces of innovation obliterate their long-term existence into the bin of history,” Storm said.

The same can be said for collision repair facilities. Either they invest in the tools, technology and training to repair today’s vehicles or they, too, will be relegated to the dust bin of history.

Advertisement

How are you changing? What are you doing to adapt to today’s business environment? What changes have you implemented to properly and safely repair today’s computers on wheels? It’s not too late yet, but you better get started.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tips to Improve Sales, Production and Finance

Follow the Leader

How Much Should You Pay Yourself?

Masters School of Autobody Management Offering Prepayment Special for Spring Classes

Advertisement

on

Don't Go in the Dust Bin

on

What Is Your Management Style?

on

What's in Store for the Collision Industry in 2020?

on

New Competition: Don't Panic, Focus on Yourself!
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: FinishMaster Seeks Public Vote for Hood Master Challenge

Video: VIDEO: Scanning & Recalibration at DCR Systems

News: RDA to Host Webinar on Disruptions in the Collision Industry

News: BASF Signs Preferred Supplier Partnership with Jaguar Land Rover in Asia Pacific

Management: Don’t Go in the Dust Bin
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

De Beer Refinish

De Beer Refinish
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect