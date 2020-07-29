Don’t Go in the Dust Bin

I might sound like a broken record, but I’m going to talk about change again.

We talk about change a lot in this magazine. Nobody really likes change, but if we don’t keep up with change, we get left behind.

There is so much change going on in the collision industry right now, it’s almost impossible to keep up with it. Mitch Becker, in his article titled, “The New World of ADAS,” said he frequently tells people, “I know less today than I did yesterday.” That’s how fast things are changing.

I recently read the best quote I’ve ever seen on change. It was from Andrew Storm, CEO of Eckhart Inc., a builder of robots and automated tools for GM, Tesla and others. In an article from Reuters, he was referring to the growing trend of electrification of vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions.

“Either they commit the capital or the disruptive forces of innovation obliterate their long-term existence into the bin of history,” Storm said.

The same can be said for collision repair facilities. Either they invest in the tools, technology and training to repair today’s vehicles or they, too, will be relegated to the dust bin of history.