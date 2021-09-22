Connect with us

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision Staff

Sending inspirational quotes to your staff on a regular basis is a simple and easy way to show you care.
Sean Donohue

on

Sean Donohue joined Babcox Media in early 2008. Prior to this, he worked in sales and marketing for the Akron Beacon Journal. Over the last decade, Donohue has served in a variety of sales roles, most recently Vice President of Sales and Publisher of BodyShop Business. Other roles have included Group Publisher of TechShop, Motorcycle & Powersports News, AutoSuccess, Professional Carwashing & Detailing and Engine Builder brands. Sean is a graduate of Kent State University.

All throughout the pandemic and continuing today, our CEO, Bill Babcox, has been emailing inspirational quotes each day to the entire company. These quotes have served to encourage us to work hard and keep our heads up in times of adversity. I wanted to share with you some of my favorites.

“Be decisive, right or wrong…the road is paved with flat squirrels who could not make a decision.” – Unknown. I love this one! I guess even if you’re decisive you could get flattened, but at least you made a move and did not suffer paralysis by too much analysis.

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’” – Hunter S. Thompson. Lesson? Live life to the fullest! Take chances. Be active. You only have one go-round on this beautiful blue-and-green orb.

“The best way to find out if it will work is to do it.” – Simon Sinek. Again, take chances. The price of inaction can be great.

Hopefully these quotes will inspire you. Do you send out inspiring messages on a regular basis to your staff? It’s a simple and easy way to show you care, encourage optimistic thinking and get your team members thinking outside of the box.

