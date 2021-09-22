All throughout the pandemic and continuing today, our CEO, Bill Babcox, has been emailing inspirational quotes each day to the entire company. These quotes have served to encourage us to work hard and keep our heads up in times of adversity. I wanted to share with you some of my favorites.

“Be decisive, right or wrong…the road is paved with flat squirrels who could not make a decision.” – Unknown. I love this one! I guess even if you’re decisive you could get flattened, but at least you made a move and did not suffer paralysis by too much analysis.

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’” – Hunter S. Thompson. Lesson? Live life to the fullest! Take chances. Be active. You only have one go-round on this beautiful blue-and-green orb.