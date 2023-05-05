 Rock On, Michael!

People

Michael Bradshaw, vice president of K & M Collision, was named a Vehicle Care RockStar due to standing up for what he believes in.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

You may recall late last year when Babcox Media, in partnership with AAPEX, launched a new brand called Vehicle Care RockStars, where we asked for nominations of people in the automotive aftermarket who really stand out: creators, influencers or leaders who are known for getting stuff done. We wanted to shine a spotlight on out-of-the-box thinkers, risk takers and visionaries who have charisma and character and courage and go the extra mile to uplift the entire industry — rockstars.

We found our first one, and you might recognize his name: Michael Bradshaw, vice president of K & M Collision in Hickory, N.C. That’s right, Bradshaw was also named BodyShop Business’s Single-Shop Executive of the Year last year, so he has been “killing” it of late. You might also know him from serving on the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ executive committee as well as speaking all over the country at various events. 

In true rockstar fashion, Bradshaw visited our office a couple months ago and was treated to visits to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, an old-school record store and more as we got to know what makes him tick — what motivates and drives him to be more than just a leader at the collision repair facility his parents started but also a leader in the industry for quality repairs and equitable compensation. In an industry where it feels the scales are tipped in insurers’ favor, Bradshaw has armed himself with one of the most powerful tools in a collision repairer’s toolbox: knowledge of the law. But instead of hoarding it all to himself, he has spread the wealth throughout the industry because, as he says, it feels “natural” and he doesn’t want to see anybody struggle.

Check out the full story HERE as we discuss the personal and professional side of Michael Bradshaw and show why he truly is a rockstar. And if you know others in our industry who are rockstars, please nominate them HERE.

