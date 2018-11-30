Discrimination Suit Filed Against State Farm by Minority-Owned Auto Body Shop Dismissed

According to an article in Bloomberg Law, a lawsuit against State Farm for discrimination against a minority-owned auto body shop that wanted to join its Select Service program was dismissed.

The claims were brought by Body by Cook (BBC) and owner Robert Cook of Slidell, La. The article stated that the district court granted summary judgment to State Farm on Nov. 16, saying that “no reasonable trier of fact could find that State Farm had an available contract” to bring BBC into its Select Service Program during the time periods in question.

BBC was not only unable to prove false State Farm’s assertion that it had a firm five-contract ceiling for that area, it was also unable to find a non-minority entity that was treated more favorably by State Farm at the time the shop requested to join Select Service in July 2014.

To read the full article in Bloomberg Law, click here.