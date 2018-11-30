Body Shop Business
Legal/State Farm
ago

Discrimination Suit Filed Against State Farm by Minority-Owned Auto Body Shop Dismissed

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Discrimination Suit Filed Against State Farm by Minority-Owned Auto Body Shop Dismissed

Illinois CARSTAR Owner Opens Second Local Store

Spectra Premium Joins NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series as Approved Radiator Supplier

OEC Named One of Fastest-Growing Companies in Northeast Ohio

I-CAR Announces New Details About Core Education and Recognition Programming

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Suffers Total Loss After Fire

VIDEO: Counterfeit Airbags, Presented by Honda

Original One Parts Adds Rear Suspension Axle Beams

ColorBond Announces 2018 CLeo Award Winner

Steck Releases Retainer Clip Release Tool

According to an article in Bloomberg Law, a lawsuit against State Farm for discrimination against a minority-owned auto body shop that wanted to join its Select Service program was dismissed.

The claims were brought by Body by Cook (BBC) and owner Robert Cook of Slidell, La. The article stated that the district court granted summary judgment to State Farm on Nov. 16, saying that “no reasonable trier of fact could find that State Farm had an available contract” to bring BBC into its Select Service Program during the time periods in question.

BBC was not only unable to prove false State Farm’s assertion that it had a firm five-contract ceiling for that area, it was also unable to find a non-minority entity that was treated more favorably by State Farm at the time the shop requested to join Select Service in July 2014.

To read the full article in Bloomberg Law, click here.

Show Full Article