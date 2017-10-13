Enterprise Extends 2017 Disaster Relief Aid to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Maria

As recovery work continues across Puerto Rico and damage estimates multiply in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation – the philanthropic arm of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand – is making three separate donations totaling $250,000 to assist with immediate needs of those on the island struggling to restore their lives, homes and businesses.

The donations include:

$100,000 to Fondos Unidos de Puerto Rico, the United Way chapter in Puerto Rico that provides both short-term and long-term assistance and relief efforts across a range of partnerships

$100,000 to Americares, a health-focused relief organization that helps people affected by poverty or disaster (in addition to $250,000 the Foundation pledged to Americares in the wake of Hurricane Irma)

$50,000 to SPCA International, which supports shelters and rescue groups helping animals abandoned and displaced by natural disasters

These pledges are in addition to the $1 million the foundation gave to support Hurricane Harvey relief in late August, as well as $750,000 donated to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Irma support, and another $1 million gift to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) earlier this year. This year, the foundation’s support for natural disasters has grown to more than $3 million.

“We have all seen the images of Puerto Rico in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, and know many on the island have a long road to recovery,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, senior vice president and executive director of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation. “But we also know that the support of Fondos Unidos de Puerto Rico, Americares and SPCA International will help bring hope and much-needed relief to disaster victims across the island. These organizations are making a positive difference under incredibly difficult conditions and we are proud to support them in their efforts.”

Enterprise Holdings, which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, as well as the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands, operates more than 20 locations across the island.

While issues related to power, telecom and water throughout Puerto Rico have kept most of the locations closed, Enterprise, National and Alamo employees are working day-to-day to operate wherever possible and to rent vehicles to local customers, first responders, government officials and others assisting with the recovery efforts. They also are working closely with the community to diligently assist in getting the most immediate aid to the area – including operable phones for communication, water, food and fuel.