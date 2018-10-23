Hello from the New Publisher of BodyShop Business

More than likely, this is the first time you’re seeing my face, so I feel I should properly introduce myself. I’m Sean Donohue, and I’m a group publisher at Babcox Media. For most of my tenure here, I’ve worked on TechShop, which is our tool and equipment division. I also work with AutoSuccess and Motorcycle & Powersports News and have really enjoyed the journey.

I am not a true car guy, but I can tell you that I love cars and I love making mine look clean and nice. So when I think of the word “collision,” I think of someone backing into my truck that has just been washed and detailed. You know the feeling: you’ve just finished making every piece of that vehicle look like a million bucks, and when you return to your vehicle after a short shopping trip, you see a glare of light right where the new dent is. You feel so deflated and that all your hard work has gone to waste, and you immediately just want it fixed! And that’s where you folks come in, the ones who get our beauties back to the state that they were previously in. I’m hoping my passion for cars will spill over into my day-to-day responsibilities and hopefully into your day to day.

To say that I am excited to join the BodyShop Business team is an understatement. Jason and I look forward to continuing to bring you relevant market information that will fuel your business while improving your profitability.

We know the collision industry is a complex and ever-changing field. There are multiple facets to think about and many opportunities to improve your business and your bottom line. My promise to you is that we will do our very best every month to capture these opportunities and give you the information to help your business.

Feel free to drop me a line and say hello at (330) 670-1234 ext. 206 or [email protected]. Whether you want to educate me on some aspect of the industry or offer a suggestion on how we can improve BodyShop Business, I look forward to talking to you.