Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

I’ve always had a thing for statistics, especially sports-related ones. From about ages 10 to 13, almost every night, hunched over at the desk in my room, I would create fictional players and their statistics on lined paper for football, baseball and basketball, mostly baseball. Batting average, home runs, runs batted in, etc. I would even create fictional standings and win-loss records. I remember my dad telling my mom one time, “Maybe he’ll be an accountant!” I guess he was far off on that one.

As you can see, this issue of BodyShop Business is full of statistics. That’s because it’s our biennial Industry Profile issue where we offer you the reader a statistical snapshot of the collision repair industry. Pie charts and bar graphs on everything from the average age of a shop owner to how shops pay their technicians to what percentage of repair orders contain OE parts and how you feel about DRPs. As usual, our Babcox Research Department did a fantastic job this year of gathering this information and got an incredible response. I love words, but I may love stats even more, which is why our Industry Profile excites me so much.

Check out our Industry Profile to see if you can glean some insights on the industry and how you stack up against other shops. I’m sure you’ll greatly benefit from it.