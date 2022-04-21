Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze is On

I’m sure you’ve all noticed, the cost of repairing vehicles has increased significantly over the past few years, yet we aren’t getting the sales to combat the ever-growing expenses. Insurers aren’t making adjustments to make the shop owners “whole,” so we’re making the same money and having to pay increases in many different areas — and the result is a decrease in profitability.

As I see it, there are different areas of inflationary costs impacting our profits: Labor shortages driving up higher cost of repair

Supply chain issues causing limited parts availability

Production delays limiting overall production

Electric and other vehicle technologies causing more parts per repair. Understanding what’s driving the increases is important so you can help combat those expenses as much as possible. Knowing your shop financials is more important now than it has ever been. Being educated on what it takes to “pay” for the business to operate is crucial to its financial success. Knowing the fixed costs and what your breakeven point is up front may be the difference between making money during the month or not.

Fixed Expenses It’s very important to know what it costs to run your shop. There are expenses (called “fixed” expenses) that occur even if you don’t repair one single vehicle. These are basically items that keep the building/facility “on,” or the cost of running a business. You have to pay them no matter what. Examples include rent/taxes, electric, gas, phone, water, etc. The dollar amounts may change monthly, but they’ll always be there. Also, they’re not dependent on how many cars are repaired throughout the month or impacted by the type of part you choose for a repair. The opposite of fixed expenses are “variable” expenses, which are completely dependent on the individual jobs that are run through the shop. Your expense and profits move up and down according to those jobs. Some examples of variable costs include: Labor expense for technicians working on the vehicles. This is variable because it’s dependent on what you charge and then ultimately pay in labor hours for each job. For example, if you bill 10 hours on one job and then 15 on another, the labor expense for the shop changes up and down based on your jobs.

for technicians working on the vehicles. This is variable because it’s dependent on what you charge and then ultimately pay in labor hours for each job. For example, if you bill 10 hours on one job and then 15 on another, the labor expense for the shop changes up and down based on your jobs. Parts expenses are also based on each estimate when you choose what type of part or what vendor you’re using to repair the vehicle. If you choose an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part from a vendor that gives a good discount, you’ll make more money than if you choose a vendor that doesn’t give a good discount. The cost and, ultimately, the profit is completely dependent on the repair.

are also based on each estimate when you choose what type of part or what vendor you’re using to repair the vehicle. If you choose an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part from a vendor that gives a good discount, you’ll make more money than if you choose a vendor that doesn’t give a good discount. The cost and, ultimately, the profit is completely dependent on the repair. Sublet expenses are variable as well. If you decide to sublet a part of the repair out to a vendor versus fixing it in-house, this expense/profit is impacted. When you write the estimate, the decision is made to use an outside source. In all of the above categories, it’s easy to see that the expenses move up and down throughout the month based on the mix of vehicles you get in the shop and the decisions you make when writing estimates.

In order for your shop to be profitable, you must know the overall cost of running the business. Having an understanding of what it takes to keep the building running helps you know what your true breakeven point is. The breakeven point for a business is basically: Fixed Costs = (Revenue – Variable Costs) When the amount for the fixed costs (costs you have every month no matter how many vehicles you repair — rent, utilities, salaries for front-office employees, etc.) and the sales minus the costs of the repair (only those associated with the repair — labor, parts, paint and materials, sublet) match, that’s considered your breakeven point.

