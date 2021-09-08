Connect with us

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station

Pro Spot International recently announced their All-New Riveting and Bonding Mobile Workstation. It offers everything the tech needs to complete those riveting and adhesive jobs in one versatile unit.

The workstation has 6 heavy duty locking drawers that hold all of the rivet and bonding tools. Most are foam lined and designated for Pro Spot’s PR-5 riveter.

The station has 2 x 110v power outlets, 4 USB outlets, and 2 compressed air outlets. The station has a new and convenient built in PR-5 riveter tool holder on the work surface making this a very ‘Easy to Use’, the ‘All in one Place’ perfect mobile work station.

The new PR 5 Tool Holder allows for safe and easy arm and dies change.

The PR-5 Rivet and Bonding Station comes complete Drawers, Bonding tools storage space, Heavy duty Casters, On-board tool storage, the PR-5 Riveter, the 55mm and 80mm arms, Blind Rivet Adapter, Charging station, 2 lithium-ion batteries, and the Ford F series die kit and an Android Tablet filled with videos, animations and ‘How To’ instructions, making this a true ‘Knowledge Center’ for the PR-5.

For more information and availability, contact [email protected], or call 1-877 PROSPOT.

