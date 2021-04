Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses the types of additives available for the Raptor Protective Coating system, such as the Raptor Traction 4800 with anti-skid properties. The Raptor Protective Coating system is a market-leading, tough and durable 2K coating for use as a truck bedliner or full exterior protective coating that you can tint almost any color. Part 2 in a 5-part series.