What’s in Store for the Collision Industry in 2020?

All of the challenges you faced in 2019 will likely rear their ugly heads again in 2020. But challenges are opportunities.

Jason Stahl

on

Jason Stahl has 26 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 14 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

I’m not very good at making New Year’s resolutions. In fact, I think they’re a bit silly. I like the intent behind them: to get you to change something in your life for the better. But why wait until Jan. 1 to do this? Why not resolve to change when you feel the time is right? But hey, if the new year is what you need for a jumpstart, then I guess it’s not all bad.

So here we are, in a brand-new year: 2020. Wow! Many didn’t think we’d make it past Y2K! Remember that? Ugh. So Y2K, global warming or North Korea hasn’t knocked us out yet, which means business goes on.

What does business have in store for you in 2020? More technology challenges, that’s for sure. Notice I said “challenges,” not “headaches.” ADAS is a great opportunity to refresh your techs with new info and new skills – and possibly attract new talent to your shop. If you look at it that way, ADAS doesn’t seem that bad at all!

More consolidation, too. How will you address new competition in your market? Recent advice from multi-shop owner Tom Martin in the pages of BodyShop Business says, “Don’t panic, focus on yourself!” Words of wisdom indeed.

All of the challenges you faced in 2019 will likely rear their ugly heads again in 2020. But challenges are opportunities. And this industry is good at persevering. Let’s get to it!

