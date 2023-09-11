 WreckWeek’s Triple Draw – A powerful combination - BodyShop Business

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Sponsored Content

WreckWeek’s Triple Draw – A powerful combination

American Towman
By American Towman
Towing, collision, and auto-repair centers all go to work after accidents like this one pictured here.

Sponsored by American Towman

On the merits of its concept alone, WreckWeek promises to be a winning trade event come June 22 – 24 in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the exposition’s producer, AT Expo Corp, and its president, Doc Calitri. “The event is a microcosm of the nation’s key automotive service trades interacting. Body shops and repair garages have long had a relationship with towing companies, rewarding them for the damaged and broken-down vehicles they bring in.

“Moreover, tow companies have often diversified into body and auto repair, and vice versa; many repair operations have purchased tow trucks. Some then focus on growing the towing business and in return, this feeds their repair shops and growth.”

WreckWeek’s Players and Winning Dynamics

The premiere of WreckWeek, sponsored by BodyShop Business Magazine, will intersect collision, auto repair, and towing. WreckWeek will be located inside the Fort Worth Convention Center in a hall adjacent to TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth, the towing industry show celebrating its 26th year.

“Body shop and auto repair shop owners will have easy access from the WreckWeek hall into TowXpo,” said Calitri. “Tow company owners will be able to pass as easily into WreckWeek’s exhibit hall. Many of them have an interest to crossover onto the floor where exhibits showcase the equipment needed to operate a body shop and auto repair facility.”

American Towman Magazine, producer of the world’s largest tow shows, including TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth, is the other leading publication behind WreckWeek. Partnering with BodyShop Business gives the event thorough penetration into the body and repair fields, as well as its owners and managers.

BodyShop Business is bullish on WreckWeek’s prospects. “We are excited to partner with American Towman on their event next June, to help shops find efficiencies and more ways to improve their bottom line,” says Dean Martin, Publisher of BodyShop Business, “We look forward to a long partnership with WreckWeek.”

WreckWeek has also partnered with DRIVE, bringing to Fort Worth the leading management program for the automotive service industries. Aside from seminars that help one to grow a body or repair shop profitably, an attendee will be able to tap into DRIVE for a business analysis of his current shop.

DRIVE too, is bullish on the event. “Increasing one’s success in the collision and repair shop markets is the ultimate goal of those who will attend the 3-day sessions,” says Bill Kilpatrick, founder of DRIVE. “Teaming up with American Towman and BodyShop Business carries tremendous potential for the event and we see big developments ahead as we plan the conference portion of the show.”

Doc Calitri points out the promise of WreckWeek’s location:

“Dallas-Fort Worth’s growth will soon overtake Chicago as the nation’s third largest metropolitan area,” said Calitri. “In fact, all the cities in the Texas triangle are booming, giving WreckWeek a strong base of collision and repair centers close by. The many direct flights into Dallas-Fort Worth are another key ingredient for building a broad attendance base.”

It is projected: 275 exhibitors will fill both halls: collision and auto repair equipment comprising the WreckWeek hall: lifts, body straighteners, paint booths, diagnostic tools, etc. TowXpo alone features 125 exhibitors on a floor displaying wreckers, transport trailers, dispatch systems and motor clubs, plus a myriad of accessories to the towing trade.

WreckWeek’s Marketing Tentacles and Value to Shop Owners

WreckWeek will cultivate a national draw, and also pull from Texas body and auto repair shops. “BodyShop Business, DRIVE, and American Towman will have all marketing guns ablaze toward bringing in shop owners and managers from around the nation,” said AT Expo Corp.’s Doc Calitri.

American Towman shows are known for their awards programs that help attract attendees from all over the nation. For WreckWeek, American Towman is developing awards that recognize “trust” and “experience.” According to American Towman Publisher Dennie Ortiz, tow business owners nationwide will be nominating body shops around the nation for a “trust” award. Aside from being able to display a wall plaque signifying the trust-worthiness of the establishment, body shops coming to receive the award in Fort Worth would garner invaluable media publicity.

“The relationships between body shop owners and tow bosses will have a dynamic effect on WreckWeek,” said Ortiz. “Tow bosses can play a role in motivating hundreds of body shop owners to attend WreckWeek.”

One leading towing company based in western Massachusetts, Hampshire Towing, is a great example of WreckWeek’s “Triple Draw.” Hampshire operates a tow yard with a fleet of thirty tow trucks, and a multi-bay garage for body shop repair and mechanical repairs on the same property in South Hadley. The owner of the businesses is Bill Johnson.

“I will be in Fort Worth for WreckWeek,” Johnson said. “There’s so much I can scout for all my operations.”

When asked if the DRIVE Conference is an attraction for him, Johnson said, “I would like to see its program offering guidance on how to best deal with the insurance companies that are constricting the freedom of body shops. One does not have to operate under the yolk of an insurance company’s prescribed rates, or methods. I don’t. I hope DRIVE will show the way for shop owners to take back control of their profitability.”

The DRIVE Conference does indeed address the insurance issues, according to Dave Saline, a DRIVE executive. One thing is clear in speaking to Saline and Johnson: there are options in dealing with the insurance companies, and a shop does not have to be on insurance companies’ preferred lists to succeed.

The DRIVE Conference will run concurrently with TowXpo’s American Towman Academy. These educational venues draw about ten percent of the business owners attending the exposition, usually representing the most progressive minded among them looking to grow their businesses.

With BodyShop Business, DRIVE, and American Towman combining their influence at WreckWeek, the exposition aims to be the most valued trade event in the automotive service industries in 2024.

Sponsored by American Towman.

You May Also Like

Sponsored Content

Synchrony Study Reveals Future Shoppers Seek New Experiences

Have you heard about the new, eye-opening study from Synchrony titled The Future of Shopping? According to their research, consumers are beginning to seek highly personalized shopping experiences that simplify choice and flexibility! They found that retailers who focus on shopping as an experience rather than an isolated event, will find success if they continue

Synchrony Financial
By Synchrony Financial

Have you heard about the new, eye-opening study from Synchrony titled The Future of Shopping? According to their research, consumers are beginning to seek highly personalized shopping experiences that simplify choice and flexibility! They found that retailers who focus on shopping as an experience rather than an isolated event, will find success if they continue to innovate and differentiate themselves through unique promotions, physical connections and new technology.

Read Full Article

More Sponsored Content Posts
Continued Industry Emphasis: OEM Certifications

As we know, the collision repair industry is ever changing. In the beginning, customers had two options for repair: having the vehicle repaired at their car’s dealership or independent body shops. If the customer opted to take their vehicle to the dealership, they would often find more expensive bodywork, but if they chose to take

By Fix Auto
The Right ADAS Equipment and Service Info = Productivity and Profit

Sit right down and let us tell you a story about the woebegone body shop that lost a ton of hours and a stash of cash on a simple procedure … all because of not having the right equipment.    It goes a little something like this: a collision repair facility was trying to reset front

By Snap-on
ABRA’s Approach to High Performance Work and Workers

As your business grows, keeping up with the market and consumer behaviors is imperative. This means meeting the needs of consumers while providing service that exceeds expectations. It is essential to have a dedicated team of workers to provide this level of service and we know retaining top talent isn’t always easy. With over three

By Auto Body Repair of America
Create Virtual Sprayout Cards with PPG’s New Color-Matching Tools

Advanced technologies promise an opportunity to save on time and materials when determining the best color match With the introduction of the PPG DIGIMATCH™ spectrophotometer and PPG VISUALIZID™ software, PPG says these technological advancements will make it easier and faster for body shops to determine the best color formula for matching a customer’s vehicle. Here’s

By PPG Industries

Other Posts

Easy Fix for Better Color Match and a More Consistent Finish

If we were to tell you that it’s possible to increase color match and paint finish quality and easily spray hard-to-reach areas like fender well openings and rocker panels simply by switching your paint cup, would you be interested in learning more? Of course you would! Well, after two years of exclusive use in one

By SEM
Scanning and Calibrations: Here to Stay in 2023

2022 brought a lot of change, challenges, and new technology for the collision repair industry. This industry has proved time and time again to be ever changing, but with many owners seeing record-breaking highs in WIP, all while dealing with parts and labor shortages, many were ready to hit the ground running in 2023. Consumer

By CARSTAR
The Power of Networking

What do you think about when you hear the word “networking,” professionally speaking? Many may associate the word with what happens during conferences, meetings, and trade shows. Some may trivialize it, while others may develop anxiety at the thought of meeting new faces. However, if positively approached, the activity of networking not only adds great

By FinishMaster
Fuji Spray Auto Back in Full Force at 2022 SEMA Show

The SEMA Show was back with a vengeance in 2022, even bigger and better than 2021 when it restarted after a pause in 2020 due to the worldwide pandemic. And Fuji Spray Auto was back in full force as well, with their first appearance at an automotive trade show since the pandemic! The excitement was

By Fuji Spray