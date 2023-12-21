The BodyShop Business 500: The Longest-Established Body Shops in America

From the time the first body shops came into existence near the dawn of the 20th century, the treatment of dents, paint and component replacement has evolved dramatically. The oldest body shops in America have endured through the evolution. They adapted to new practices and survived. Their grit and expertise make up the heart of the collision repair industry and the readers of BodyShop Business.

Toward the goal of understanding where we are today as an industry, how we got there and where we’re heading, and with the prospect of many interesting business profiles in the offing, BodyShop Business is compiling a list of the 500 oldest body shops in the U.S.

The BodyShop Business 500, “Most Experienced Body Shops in America,” will take its place among other prestigious “500” rankings in the business world.

BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade. We already know the oldest companies date back well over 100 years. We will find out how wide the list spans from the distant past and into modern times. Can a body shop established in 1990 or 2000 be included in the 500? We will find out over the next several weeks.

Body shops wishing to be included in the BodyShop Business 500 may apply to be on the list at bodyshop500.com. It’s simple and will involve uploading an image of any document, old photo or business card that states the year you were established under the original owner.

The first deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2024. But if you’ve been around a good while, don’t wait, apply now.

The BodyShop Business 500 will be featured on one of our magazine covers in 2024. We also look forward to honoring the 500 in person during WreckWeek in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas in June.