 The BodyShop Business 500: The Longest-Established Body Shops in America

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

The BodyShop Business 500: The Longest-Established Body Shops in America

BodyShop Business is compiling a list of the 500 oldest body shops in the U.S.

Steve Calitri
By Steve Calitri

From the time the first body shops came into existence near the dawn of the 20th century, the treatment of dents, paint and component replacement has evolved dramatically. The oldest body shops in America have endured through the evolution. They adapted to new practices and survived. Their grit and expertise make up the heart of the collision repair industry and the readers of BodyShop Business.

Related Articles

Toward the goal of understanding where we are today as an industry, how we got there and where we’re heading, and with the prospect of many interesting business profiles in the offing, BodyShop Business is compiling a list of the 500 oldest body shops in the U.S.

The BodyShop Business 500, “Most Experienced Body Shops in America,” will take its place among other prestigious “500” rankings in the business world.

BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade. We already know the oldest companies date back well over 100 years. We will find out how wide the list spans from the distant past and into modern times. Can a body shop established in 1990 or 2000 be included in the 500? We will find out over the next several weeks.

Body shops wishing to be included in the BodyShop Business 500 may apply to be on the list at bodyshop500.com. It’s simple and will involve uploading an image of any document, old photo or business card that states the year you were established under the original owner.

The first deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2024. But if you’ve been around a good while, don’t wait, apply now.

The BodyShop Business 500 will be featured on one of our magazine covers in 2024. We also look forward to honoring the 500 in person during WreckWeek in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas in June.

You May Also Like

News

Maryland Body Shop Sues State Farm, Allstate Over Steering

Total Recon Auto Center is accusing the insurers of leading an “intentional, malicious campaign” against the repair center, which is an independent Tesla-certified shop.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Total Recon Auto Center, a Rockville, Md., auto body shop, has filed suit against State Farm and Allstate over improperly steering customers to cheaper and less qualified repair shops in order to save themselves money. 

Total Recon's lawsuit accuses the insurers of leading an "intentional, malicious campaign" against the repair center, which is an independent Tesla-certified shop. At the core of the dispute is alleged "harmful misinformation" aimed at diverting Tesla owners to other shops willing to comply with the insurers' preferred rates.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
English Color Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that English Color and Supply has joined the Wesco team.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Appoints Damien Harmon to Board of Directors

Harmon assumes this role effective January 1, 2024, and will also serve as a member of the compensation committee.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Certified Collision Group Enters Canadian Market

CCG announced they have entered the Canadian market and will have 15-year industry veteran Rebecca Fyfe lead their efforts as vice president of sales.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CCA Announces 2024 Tool Grant Initiative

This grant is tailored for individuals dedicated to pursuing a career in the collision repair industry, offering crucial assistance to kickstart their journey.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Pittsburgh Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Body by Cochran recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Pittsburgh-area veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Solutions Announces First Licensee in Kansas

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the addition of ADAS Smart, the first licensee in Kansas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The Romans Group Releases Annual White Paper on Collision Market

The collision industry hit a new benchmark in 2022 with a total addressable market of $44.8 billion.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers