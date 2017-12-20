Body Shop Business
Cole’s Collision Centers Now Certified for Jaguar and Land Rover Aluminum Repair

Cole’s Collision Centers has announced that it is now part of the Jaguar Land Rover Authorized Aluminum Repair Network. The organization joins a list of only 105 certified shops in North America to have obtained this certification. The designation represents a major investment on the part of Cole’s Collision to put its technicians and managerial staff through the rigorous Jaguar Land Rover training program.

The limited certified shops have gone through exclusive training to meet Jaguar standards. Cole’s Collision has access to certified Jaguar and Land Rover aluminum repair parts, providing its customers peace of mind that they are receiving quality collision repair to get their vehicles back on the road as soon as possible.

“We place a premium on safety, experienced, certified technicians and superior quality service and will continue to set the bar high,” said John Cole, owner of Cole’s Collision Centers. “Being part of the Jaguar Land Rover Authorized Aluminum Repair Network is yet another way our repair shops bring value to our customers in that they have a trusted partner in collision repair work.”

Cole’s Collision opened its latest facility in September, a 14,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art repair shop in the Town of North Greenbush. This is Cole’s first shop in Rensselaer County and fifth overall. Other locations include Wilton, Ballston Spa, Clifton Park and Colonie, N.Y.

