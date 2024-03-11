VIVE Collision Appoints New Vice President of Operations

VIVE Collision has announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to vice president of operations. Previously serving as the regional market director for New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Kohut has been instrumental in driving substantial growth and operational excellence for the company since joining in 2022.

Under Kohut’s leadership, the New Jersey region grew from two to 10 locations. Furthermore, his strategic insights and efforts were pivotal in VIVE Collision’s expansion into the Pennsylvania region and in enhancing the company’s partnership with a leading vehicle manufacturer. His background includes an impressive career trajectory, having worked with leading automotive brands such as General Motors, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla, where he showcased his adeptness in operational leadership and capability to drive significant growth.

“As we continue to advance and evolve, VIVE Collision remains committed to our core values of ‘People, Process and Passion,'” said Vartan Jerian, CEO and co-founder of VIVE Collision. “Steve embodies these principles through and through. His proven track record of expanding operations and fostering growth, paired with his extensive industry experience and dedication to our team, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our operations team.”

In his new role, Kohut is set to focus on supporting the operations team while driving efficiency and cohesiveness across all regions. His vision for his new position aligns seamlessly with VIVE Collision’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation within the collision repair industry.

“It is an honor to step into this new role and to continue contributing to VIVE Collision’s legacy of disrupting the collision industry,” said Kohut. “I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team to propel our operations to new heights and to achieve unprecedented success in all our markets.”

For more information on VIVE Collision, visit vivecollision.com.