 Puget Collision MSO Group Reaches Over 50 Stores

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Puget Collision MSO Group Reaches Over 50 Stores

Joe Morella would have never pictured the path he has taken to becoming the owner of over 50 CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA locations.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Starting as an estimator many years ago, Joe Morella, now CEO of Puget Collision, would have never pictured the path he has taken in the collision repair industry to become the owner of over 50 CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA locations in Colorado, Washington, Oregon and California.

Related Articles

Through Morella’s education in business administration partnered with his longstanding industry experience ranging from estimator to operations manager and regional vice president, he was able to build a burgeoning career in collision repair. In 2022, Puget Collision became a part of the CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA franchise family with the purchase of 18 locations and has since expanded the Puget Collision MSO group to become a dynamo in the Northwest.

Puget Collision’s most recent acquisitions included four CARSTAR locations in Colorado and 10 Auto Center Auto Body locations in California. For the Auto Center Auto Body locations, facilities that are part of the larger Fix Auto USA network, this was a coming home story for the brand, as these founding locations moved to the hands of another owner-operator. 

“Erik Bickett, co-founder of Fix Auto USA, owned and operated these 10 locations and I’m honored to continue on his legacy with these stellar facilities,” said Morella. “I take great pride in building a family within my business and with each new store that becomes a part of the Puget network, we welcome all of the employees with open arms.”

Through his time in the collision repair industry, Morella has always operated his stores under one motto: people first. This vision holds true today as Puget Collision has built its brand by creating engaged and empowered teams dedicated to a culture of trust and collaboration. Without this mission in place, Puget Collision would not have the commitment and backing from all the employees to allow continued growth.

“From early on in my career, I saw what building a great culture can really do for a business,” Morella said. “This shaped my outlook on becoming a leader and made me rethink the steps I wanted to take to push my business forward. I knew that I wanted Puget Collision to grow, but I knew I wouldn’t be successful without a tremendous foundation of employees. The team we have in place today has brought me so much pride and have been the building blocks in our growth.”

New ownership can be difficult for the existing team members at a repair facility, but Morella’s leadership style, mission and vision have been the sole cure to keeping employees at ease through what can be a scary transition.

As an example, CARSTAR Ballard Collision, one of the first stores to join the Puget Collision brand, currently has all technicians and painters still on board as employees due to the sense of family that was built under the old leadership but maintained by Morella.

“After my father retired from owning our CARSTAR location, we were missing a true leader,” said Jay Middleton, general manager of CARSTAR Ballard Collision. “And then came Joe. Joe is exactly what the facility and I needed as a leader. He gives us a focus while helping us to find other areas to improve personally and professionally. Most importantly, he is present and easily accessible whenever we may need.”

Added Damien Reyna, COO, US collision group, Driven Brands, “We want to grow with the right operators, and Joe’s values rooted in people but fueled by a growth mindset are exactly what we look for in our collision family. His dedication not only to his craft but also to his people is unmatched, and it shows through the culture and growth Puget Collision has achieved so far. I am thrilled to have Joe and his teams in our network and am anxious to see what new heights they reach in 2024.”

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Abra Celebrates 40 Years in Collision Industry

In celebration of 40 years in the industry, Abra has embarked on a new chapter with the launch of its “Another Mile, Another Milestone” campaign.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In celebration of 40 years in the industry, Abra has embarked on a new chapter with the launch of its "Another Mile, Another Milestone" campaign. This significant achievement marks not just the passage of time, but the enduring commitment to providing quality collision repair services, ensuring vehicles are restored "Right the First Time, On Time."

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
1Collision Rebrands to CSN Collision

The rebranding positions CSN Collision to tap into its parent company’s global resources and expertise.

By Jason Stahl
Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Hits 200 Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers reached the 200-location milestone with their latest addition in Princeton, Texas.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Expands in Arizona

Classic Collision has acquired Painters Collision Centers in Apache Junction, Chandler and Queen Creek, Ariz.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Safelite Group Acquires Thompson Auto Glass

New Hampshire-based Thompson Auto Glass has three locations: Windham, N.H.; Brockton, Mass.; and Rocky Hill, Conn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 29.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 22.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 15.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 8.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers