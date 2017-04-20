Reno, Nev.-based Abaris Training Resources and Maastricht, The Netherlands-based KVE Composites Group announced that they will be providing Abaris composite training for the European market.

KVE will be holding training classes in advanced composite repairs at its facility at Maastricht Aachen Airport. KVE will be using the Abaris Training course curriculum in both active classroom and workshop environments.

“Together, our enthusiastic, industry-experienced staff of instructors will be providing European companies with cutting-edge composite training for their engineers, technicians and inspectors working with advanced composites,” the companies said in a news release.

The first European class, ‘’Fabrication and Damage Repair – Phase I’’ will be held during the week of June 12-16 at KVE’s Maastricht facility. The schedule for future European classes will be posted on the Abaris and KVE websites.

KVE Composites specializes in design, manufacturing and repair of advanced composite structures, with branches in The Hague, Ypenburg and Maastricht-Aachen Airport, The Netherlands. Out of their Maastricht facilities, KVE has set up advanced composite training at the airport’s Aviation Competence Center and has trained hundreds of students since 2014.