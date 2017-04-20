Body Shop Business
Training/Abaris
ago

Abaris Training and KVE Composites to Provide Composite Training to European Customers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Snap-on Updates Diagnostic Website to Enhance User Experience

OTC Bravo 2.9 Diagnostics Software Update Features New Vehicle Coverage and Tests

Lord Partners with Saint-Gobain to Bring Fusor Aftermarket Adhesives to Refinish Solutions Group

Classic Collision Opens 19th Georgia Location

NASCAR Race Teams Host Sherwin-Williams EcoLean Level 1 Workshop

Idaho Driver Claims Sasquatch Responsible for Deer Collision

Report: Driver T-Bones 468-Pound Black Bear in Mississippi Collision

Orrin Hatch on PARTS Act: Americans Shouldn’t Have to Pay ‘Unreasonably High Prices to Repair Their Cars’

Autonomous Vehicles: Job Killers?

Boyd Group Spending Big on Scan Tools, Welding Equipment for its Collision Repair Centers

Reno, Nev.-based Abaris Training Resources and Maastricht, The Netherlands-based KVE Composites Group announced that they will be providing Abaris composite training for the European market.

KVE will be holding training classes in advanced composite repairs at its facility at Maastricht Aachen Airport. KVE will be using the Abaris Training course curriculum in both active classroom and workshop environments.

“Together, our enthusiastic, industry-experienced staff of instructors will be providing European companies with cutting-edge composite training for their engineers, technicians and inspectors working with advanced composites,” the companies said in a news release.

The first European class, ‘’Fabrication and Damage Repair – Phase I’’ will be held during the week of June 12-16 at KVE’s Maastricht facility. The schedule for future European classes will be posted on the Abaris and KVE websites.

KVE Composites specializes in design, manufacturing and repair of advanced composite structures, with branches in The Hague, Ypenburg and Maastricht-Aachen Airport, The Netherlands. Out of their Maastricht facilities, KVE has set up advanced composite training at the airport’s Aviation Competence Center and has trained hundreds of students since 2014.

 

Show Full Article