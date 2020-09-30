Connect with us

Training and Education

Training: Focus on Things You’re Not Good At

Focusing on things you’re not good at and getting out of your comfort zone is critical to adapting to the future.
Jason Stahl

on

Jason Stahl has 26 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 14 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

I attended the July virtual Collision Industry Conference (CIC) and heard something interesting from one of the presenters.

One of the new CIC committees, the Future Disruptions Committee, gave a presentation on – you guessed it – disruption in the collision industry. And as we know, there is a lot of disruption going on pertaining to: the industry in general; claims; OE manufacturers; electric vehicles; connected cars; iOT/big data; artificial intelligence (AI); and augmented reality.

One of the committee members had some sage advice for collision technicians: “Focus on the things you’re not good at,” he said. “Get out of your comfort zone.”

Wow, what a concept: focus on the things you’re not good at. First, you have to be humble enough and honest enough to have a frank conversation with yourself about things you may not do well or know enough about. I guess that would be the first step: admitting you need help in a certain skill area. There’s the famous quote: “Don’t be shy about asking for help. It doesn’t mean you’re weak, it only means you’re wise.”

This focus on things you’re not good at and getting out of your comfort zone is critical to adapting to the future. With these computers on wheels, there is much to learn, and things are changing almost daily. Techs owe it to themselves, their careers, their profession and the driving public to keep learning. The future is here, and it looks exciting.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Training and Education: Budgeting Time and Resources to Keep Training on Track

Training and Education: James Raub: Collision Repair & Refinish Tech of Year

Training and Education: Auto Body Equipment: Price Isn’t Everything

Shop Operations: OSHA Fines: Got a Million Dollars to Spare?

Advertisement

on

Training: Focus on Things You're Not Good At

on

Preparing the Next Generation of Collision Techs

on

Collision Boost Radio Podcast Reaches Industry Newcomers

on

HAPs 6H Certification: Assessing the Value
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Coping with COVID-19

Training and Education: Training: Focus on Things You’re Not Good At

News: Mitchell Collaborates with UpdatePromise to Enhance AutocheX Digital Services

Consolidators: 1Collision Announces Expansion into Arizona

Events: Win GFS Equipment, Autographed Merchandise at Virtual Car Show
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Nissan North America, Inc.

Nissan North America, Inc.
Contact: Carnie ColliverPhone: 615-725-1000
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect