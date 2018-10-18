Hey Kid, Try a Career in the Automotive Industry!

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

The other day, I called my son to check up on him. I moved him down to Ohio University about a month ago, and I wanted to make sure he: a) was not partying too much, b) still had plenty of snacks and c) was not flunking out. You know, the basic worries of any parent of a college student.

He said, “Dad, I’m not so sure about industrial engineering anymore.” This was the major he initially decided to pursue. “I’m thinking something more like automotive engineering or automotive-related.”

Understandably, my ears perked up! I immediately thought of Northwood University. I had already tried to convince him to become a collision tech but that didn’t work. So I told him about Northwood and sent him some information.

Visiting Northwood’s website re-familiarized me with the school, and as I perused the academic offerings, I was amazed: automotive aftermarket management, automotive marketing and management, aftermarket social media management, etc. It got me thinking how robust our industry is (and will continue to be, in my opinion, driverless cars be damned) and how many great careers await young people. Who knows, this industry might have another great kid coming its way!