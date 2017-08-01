Nagy’s Collision Centers to Host Free, Live CE Courses for Insurance Agents

Nagy’s Collision Centers will be hosting two free, live Continuing Education (CE) courses to insurance agents at their corporate office in Orrville, Ohio, on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Classes will include “Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance” and “Fighting Insurance Fraud” and will run from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Maria Hostetler at (330) 642-1012. Registration is required as seating is limited.

Nagy’s Collision Centers has locations in Ashland, Doylestown, Green, Hartville, Orrville, Millersburg, Wadsworth and Wooster. They offer services such as Carwise, where customers can watch their vehicles being repaired online, and e-Estimates, where customers get an estimate without leaving their home or office.

For more information about Nagy’s Collision Centers, visit www.nagys.com or call (330) 642-1010.