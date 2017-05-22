Seven Collision Repair Shops Receive BASF VisionPLUS Performance Group Honors

BASF recently gave 2016 Shop of the Year designations to seven collision repairers.

The company announced the awards at its 2017 VisionPLUS Performance Group Business Conference in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

BASF selected the winners based on overall improvement and gross profit improvement from the previous year, along with excellent Performance Group preparedness and participation.

Performance Group winners were:

Wenzel’s Auto Body, Pocasset, Mass. – Group I

Marshall’s Auto Care, Billerica, Mass. – Group II

Frank’s Auto Body, Vernon, British Columbia – Group III

Herb’s Paint and Body, Richardson, Texas – Group IV

Quanz Auto Care, Albuquerque, New Mexico – Group V

Mercedes Benz of Arlington, Arlington, Va. – Group VI

Blue Ribbon Auto Body, Loveland, Colo. – Group VII

Winners credited their Performance Group peers with providing feedback and ideas for improvement.

“Our Performance Group consists of a great group of guys – friends, really – we can bounce ideas off freely,” said Dan Wenzel, owner of Wenzel’s Auto Body. “When you are at your shop, you’re just worried about getting things done. In the Performance Group, I know I am going to see them every few months, and I want to have good things to say. It keeps me accountable for the bigger numbers I don’t always think about every day. We are proud to have won [shop of the year]; it was a lot of hard work from our entire shop, top to bottom.”

Added Matt Brunelle, co-owner and manager of Frank’s Auto Body, “When I started with the group, I thought our shop had maxed out and we couldn’t take any more cars. The Performance Group has shown me many areas of additional productivity from administration to paint to body. I always come back from meetings with a few ideas to improve the shop, and Mark Livingston, our BASF BDM (business development manager), has been extremely helpful in the process.”

The Business Conference brings all BASF Performance Group members together to network with members of other groups with whom they may not otherwise have the opportunity to connect. The conference highlights business best practices, training, the future of the industry and how to find good employees.

“The exchange of ideas and best practices in these meetings is extraordinary,” said Craig Seelinger, BASF VisionPLUS program manager. “BASF is proud to work with such dedicated owners and managers. Just last year, we added an eighth group dedicated to customers that have completed BASF’s Advanced Process Solutions program, and we continue to expand the Performance Groups to meet our customers’ needs.”

For more information regarding BASF performance groups, contact Craig Seelinger at (313) 720-8231 or [email protected] .