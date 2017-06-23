Shanahan’s Auto Body & Paint Earns Assured Performance Certification

Shanahan’s Auto Body & Paint of Sacramento, Calif., has earned Assured Performance certification.

The shop is officially recognized by Assured Performance, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, Nissan and Hyundai.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation meet the requirements for Assured Performance certification, according to the Assured Performance Network.

“Shanahan’s upholds high technical standards using the latest advanced technological measuring systems, materials and highly trained personnel,” the shop’s website says. “The Shanahans are committed professionals and environmentally conscious – all spray equipment meets or exceeds air-quality and EPA requirements, which has earned them the Energy Efficiency and Pollution Prevention Award presented by the Business Environmental Resource Center.”