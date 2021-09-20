Connect with us

Shop Operations

Collision & Community Involvement: Kindness Pays Dividends

Giving back creates a positive experience for your entire team when you know you’re making a difference in someone’s life.
Tom Martin

on

Tom Martin is the owner of three CARSTAR locations in Ohio – CARSTAR Sidney, CARSTAR Troy and CARSTAR Piqua. He started working in a collision repair shop at 15, then went on to purchase the business. He joined CARSTAR in 2003 with his first location. He opened his second CARSTAR location in 2014 and a third in 2019. He has long been a champion of advanced technology and also training for his team. He also donates his time to a variety of volunteer organizations, veterans in need, the homeless and youth sports. He can be reached at [email protected]

When I was young, I was very fortunate that someone took the interest and time to help guide me in the correct direction. I didn’t have the best home life and could have easily gone the wrong way. My life would have turned out completely different. Fortunately, I had some very positive influences in my life that got me on the right track. Today, that’s my motivation to do the same for others, and it has shaped the way I do business.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Community Involvement

With three CARSTAR locations in Sidney, Troy and Piqua, Ohio, we’re very involved in our community and give back whenever we have an opportunity. We serve on local boards like Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, YP Connect and the local chamber; support local youth sports, agricultural, arts and music programs; help out the local food banks and Toys for Tots; shop for the Salvation Army’s Angels and families for Christmas; and mulch the Courthouse Square for the United Way Community Action Program, just to name a few.

Invest in the Future

I believe that everyone deserves a chance. At some point in life, most of us will need a helping hand. When you can provide this for someone, you never know the true impact you may have on them just by offering support.

Advertisement

My real passion is helping kids, especially ones who are “at risk” due to no fault of their own. We know kids are our future. If you give them a chance and some guidance, you may be surprised by what they’re able to accomplish.

Pay It Forward

I’ve always believed in giving back and “taking care of the ones who take care of you.” I’ve done this for the 20 years I’ve been in business and it has treated me well. It’s part of our core philosophy today.

We’ve had countless customers do business with us because we bought their baked goods at the fair, bid on their kids’ livestock, sponsored their kids’ or grandkids’ sports teams, or helped out at a local event. Plus, it creates a positive experience for the entire team when we can help out and know we’re making a difference in someone’s life.

Advertisement

Our approach to giving back didn’t change during COVID. We knew there were many kids and families who needed support – and in some cases, even more assistance. We still did everything we normally would, we just added some social distancing in the process. We also looked for opportunities where we could help out a frontline worker, teacher, distribution center worker or truck driver who was giving their all to keep the country running. If we could keep them on the road to work or take care of their family, then it helped our entire community.

Summary

When I look back at the path my life could have taken, I’m forever grateful for the people who made an effort to help me find a better direction. If I can have that same impact on someone else’s life, that would be the most valuable reward. After all, when you pay it forward, you’re also paying back the person who invested in you.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Shop Operations: 11 Signs Your Marketing Company is Scamming You

Employee Management: Finding Techs: Cultivation, Training and Guidance

Shop Operations: OEM Certification: A Differentiator

Customer Service: Answering the Phone: Don’t Give Your Customers the Runaround

Advertisement

on

Collision & Community Involvement: Kindness Pays Dividends

on

Electric Vehicles: On Your Mark, Get Set...

on

Increasing Touch Time in Your Auto Body Shop

on

Heavy-Duty Collision Comes to Cleveland!
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in California, Enters Nevada

Shop Operations: Collision & Community Involvement: Kindness Pays Dividends

Consolidators: Crash Champions Enters Nebraska Market

News: IHS Markit Revises Global Light Vehicle Forecast

News: Events of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Goff's Enterprises

Goff's Enterprises
Contact: Tra TramontePhone: 800-234-0337Fax: 262-691-3255
700 Hickory Street, Pewaukee WI 53072
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Spray Wide and Save Time

Sponsored Content

Four Top Paid Search Strategies for Collision Shops

Sponsored Content

4 Ways Training Can Help You Succeed During this Time

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station
Connect
BodyShop Business