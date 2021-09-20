When I was young, I was very fortunate that someone took the interest and time to help guide me in the correct direction. I didn’t have the best home life and could have easily gone the wrong way. My life would have turned out completely different. Fortunately, I had some very positive influences in my life that got me on the right track. Today, that’s my motivation to do the same for others, and it has shaped the way I do business.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Community Involvement With three CARSTAR locations in Sidney, Troy and Piqua, Ohio, we’re very involved in our community and give back whenever we have an opportunity. We serve on local boards like Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, YP Connect and the local chamber; support local youth sports, agricultural, arts and music programs; help out the local food banks and Toys for Tots; shop for the Salvation Army’s Angels and families for Christmas; and mulch the Courthouse Square for the United Way Community Action Program, just to name a few. Invest in the Future I believe that everyone deserves a chance. At some point in life, most of us will need a helping hand. When you can provide this for someone, you never know the true impact you may have on them just by offering support.

Advertisement

My real passion is helping kids, especially ones who are “at risk” due to no fault of their own. We know kids are our future. If you give them a chance and some guidance, you may be surprised by what they’re able to accomplish. Pay It Forward I’ve always believed in giving back and “taking care of the ones who take care of you.” I’ve done this for the 20 years I’ve been in business and it has treated me well. It’s part of our core philosophy today. We’ve had countless customers do business with us because we bought their baked goods at the fair, bid on their kids’ livestock, sponsored their kids’ or grandkids’ sports teams, or helped out at a local event. Plus, it creates a positive experience for the entire team when we can help out and know we’re making a difference in someone’s life.

Advertisement