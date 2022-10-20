 Electric Vehicles Immersed Throughout 2022 SEMA Show
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Electric Vehicles Immersed Throughout 2022 SEMA Show

on

Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew Joins 2022 SEMA Show

on

SEMA Show to Feature Brand-New eBay Motors Experience

on

SCRS Announces Full Lineup for OEM Collision Repair Summit
Advertisement

Calibrating a Forward-Facing Camera

What do the automakers say about calibrating forward-facing cameras?

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Jamie McKinney

Micki Woods interviews motivational speaker and author Jamie McKinney on helping both women and men step up and feel empowered.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Events: Electric Vehicles Immersed Throughout 2022 SEMA Show

Associations: CAA to Hold Meeting on How to Deal with the DOI

News: Hunter Engineering to Exhibit Latest WinAlign Software Update at SEMA 2022

Consolidators: Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Ride to Phoenix Family

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Events

Electric Vehicles Immersed Throughout 2022 SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

As vehicle electrification increases, this year’s SEMA Show will include more features and activities to help showgoers learn about the opportunities that the emerging technology offers the automotive aftermarket. In addition to SEMA Electrified — a 21,000-square-foot area at the SEMA Show dedicated to solutions for electric vehicles (EV) platforms and conversions — the four-day annual B2B event will include EV-related seminars, programs and activities throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
SEMA Electrified is a 21,000-square-foot area at the SEMA Show dedicated to solutions for EV platforms and conversions.

Representing a small percentage of all vehicles on the road, EVs represent a fast-growing market with huge potential for the aftermarket.

Collectively, SEMA Electrified (North Hall, booth no. 11268) will feature more than 35 vehicles and close to 60 different exhibits. On display will be OEM vehicles, conversion components, late-model EV accessories, charging solutions, EV safety and service equipment, and education and training stages. In addition to seminars and training taking place in SEMA Electrified, there are EV-related seminars offered through the official SEMA Show Education program. With more than 70 sessions, the SEMA Show Education program includes a dedicated EV track that will help showgoers learn about the U.S. infrastructure needed to support widespread adoption of EVs, the intricacies of converting classic cars to electric power and where the growth opportunities are for the aftermarket. 

Advertisement

Since debuting at the 2019 SEMA Show, SEMA Electrified has served as a place for EV-related businesses to connect and collaborate. The section has grown significantly, going from 2,500 square feet in 2019 to 21,000 square feet this year.

“Everything about EV in the aftermarket is growing: participation, interest, advancements,” said Luis Morales, director of vehicle technology of SEMA. “This year’s SEMA Show will have more EV-related products and activities than ever before.”

A new Electric Vehicle category in the New Products Showcase will make it easy for attendees to find new EV-related products. For the first time, the best products in the Electric Vehicle category will also be recognized with SEMA Best New Product Awards, presented Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, at the SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast. Additionally, an automaker will be awarded the first-ever SEMA Award for Electric Vehicle of the Year on Monday, Oct. 31.

Advertisement

“The SEMA Show is where you’ll be able to see a wide collection of EV products for the aftermarket, learn about the technology and network with pioneers who are shaping the electric vehicle market,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “If you’re in the EV aftermarket, or simply thinking about it, you’ll want to be at the SEMA Show.”

To learn more about the 2022 SEMA Show, including a list of exhibitors, seminars and special events, visit semashow.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Events: OPTIMA Brings High-Performance Action to SEMA Show

Events: MSO Symposium Announces 2022 Master of Ceremonies

Events: NFL Legend Emmett Smith Headlines SEMA Show Education Enthusiast Track

Events: SEMA Show to Conclude with Expanded After-Party

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business