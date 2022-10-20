Electric Vehicles Immersed Throughout 2022 SEMA Show

As vehicle electrification increases, this year’s SEMA Show will include more features and activities to help showgoers learn about the opportunities that the emerging technology offers the automotive aftermarket. In addition to SEMA Electrified — a 21,000-square-foot area at the SEMA Show dedicated to solutions for electric vehicles (EV) platforms and conversions — the four-day annual B2B event will include EV-related seminars, programs and activities throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center.

SEMA Electrified is a 21,000-square-foot area at the SEMA Show dedicated to solutions for EV platforms and conversions. Representing a small percentage of all vehicles on the road, EVs represent a fast-growing market with huge potential for the aftermarket. Collectively, SEMA Electrified (North Hall, booth no. 11268) will feature more than 35 vehicles and close to 60 different exhibits. On display will be OEM vehicles, conversion components, late-model EV accessories, charging solutions, EV safety and service equipment, and education and training stages. In addition to seminars and training taking place in SEMA Electrified, there are EV-related seminars offered through the official SEMA Show Education program. With more than 70 sessions, the SEMA Show Education program includes a dedicated EV track that will help showgoers learn about the U.S. infrastructure needed to support widespread adoption of EVs, the intricacies of converting classic cars to electric power and where the growth opportunities are for the aftermarket.

Since debuting at the 2019 SEMA Show, SEMA Electrified has served as a place for EV-related businesses to connect and collaborate. The section has grown significantly, going from 2,500 square feet in 2019 to 21,000 square feet this year. “Everything about EV in the aftermarket is growing: participation, interest, advancements,” said Luis Morales, director of vehicle technology of SEMA. “This year’s SEMA Show will have more EV-related products and activities than ever before.” A new Electric Vehicle category in the New Products Showcase will make it easy for attendees to find new EV-related products. For the first time, the best products in the Electric Vehicle category will also be recognized with SEMA Best New Product Awards, presented Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, at the SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast. Additionally, an automaker will be awarded the first-ever SEMA Award for Electric Vehicle of the Year on Monday, Oct. 31.

