Heavy-Duty Collision Comes to Cleveland!

They say that 2021 is the year of the electric vehicle. Well, it seems like 2021 is the year for collision events in Cleveland, too.

As you may know, Babcox Media is located in the Cleveland/Akron area, and BodyShop Business was thrilled to participate and livestream many of the events last month during Collison Week and CIC.

In September, yet another collision event is coming to the CLE: the HD Repair Forum, an event dedicated to serving those involved in the collision repair work of large, heavy-duty vehicles found primarily in classes 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The HD Repair Forum will be taking place Sept. 15-16 at the Huntington Convention Center, co-locating with the American Trucking Association’s Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Fall Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition.