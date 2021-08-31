Connect with us

Heavy-Duty Collision Comes to Cleveland!

In September, yet another collision event is coming to Cleveland: the HD Repair Forum, an event dedicated to serving those involved in the collision repair work of large, heavy-duty vehicles.
on

They say that 2021 is the year of the electric vehicle. Well, it seems like 2021 is the year for collision events in Cleveland, too.

As you may know, Babcox Media is located in the Cleveland/Akron area, and BodyShop Business was thrilled to participate and livestream many of the events last month during Collison Week and CIC.

In September, yet another collision event is coming to the CLE: the HD Repair Forum, an event dedicated to serving those involved in the collision repair work of large, heavy-duty vehicles found primarily in classes 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The HD Repair Forum will be taking place Sept. 15-16 at the Huntington Convention Center, co-locating with the American Trucking Association’s Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Fall Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition.

As a result of co-locating with the TMC, HD Repair Forum attendees and partners will have an opportunity to attend TMC’s technical exhibition, educational sessions and meetings, as well as the many events surrounding the National Technician Skills Competition, TMCSuperTech 2021.

Follow BodyShop Business on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for live coverage and more. Welcome back to Cleveland!

