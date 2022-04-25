 How Do We Fix the Tech Shortage?
How Do We Fix the Tech Shortage?

Podcasts: How Do We Fix the Tech Shortage?

Podcasts

How Do We Fix the Tech Shortage?

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Jason Stahl and Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF, discuss how the collision industry can solve the tech shortage. Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.
In the lastest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl and Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), discuss the technician shortage. Topics they discuss include:

  • Why is there a technician shortage in the collision repair industry?
  • What is CREF’s role in helping relieve some of the stress on shops that the technician shortage has created?
  • Did COVID have an impact on collision repair instruction at schools?
  • What role can collision repairers play in making sure quality students are coming out of their local schools?
  • What opportunities does rapidly advancing vehicle technology give the industry to attract new talent?

BodyShop Business: The Podcast is sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.

