It feels like I’ve been doling out a lot of congratulations lately. First, it was for our 2019 Executives of the Year, Keith Hazen and Ron Perretta. Now, it’s for James Raub, the 2019 BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year. What can I say, it’s awards season!

(Left to right) Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE; James Raub, BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year; Sean Donohue, publisher of BodyShop Business; and Tom Trisdale, board chair of ASE



ASE and BodyShop Business honored Raub with the award for being the top scorer in the nation in the collision category of the ASE certification test.

Raub has been a collision technician for 36 years. He decided to become one because he wanted to learn a craft and be able to repair and paint his own projects. He taught himself by watching his peers.

He feels that ASE certification has been critical in his development as a technician.

“With the ever-evolving changes in the auto technology fields in the auto industry, ASE certification programs have helped provide me with the most current knowledge/certifications to prove that I am staying current in my selected fields as a collision repair technician,” Raub says.