 ASE Practice Tests Available Online

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

ASE Practice Tests Available Online

ASE is encouraging those pursuing certification to take the official practice tests as part of their test preparation process.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds those preparing for ASE certification or recertification to consider taking the official practice tests as part of their test preparation process.

Related Articles

“Figuring out how to best study for an exam can be a challenge,” said Matt Shepanek, vice president, credential testing programs for ASE. “Those preparing for ASE certification can get a good idea of what to expect by adding the official ASE practice tests to their study plans. ASE practice tests are delivered exclusively online and can help automotive professionals prepare by allowing them to try out questions of similar content and format to those used on the real ASE tests.”

The official ASE practice tests cover the ASE automobile tests (A1 through A8), four medium/heavy truck tests (T2, T4, T6 and T8), automobile service consultant test (C1), automobile maintenance and light repair test (G1), automobile advanced engine performance specialist test (L1) and automobile parts specialist test (P2). The practice tests give automotive professionals and others the chance to try out ASE-style tests without the stress of the actual test. These online tests are half the length of the regular ASE tests and provide feedback in the form of a performance report with explanations for both correct and incorrect answers.

Official ASE practice tests are sold using vouchers, and there are discounts available for multiple tests. Each voucher code can be used by one person only to access one practice test for 60 days. After the order is submitted, voucher codes will immediately be displayed online and confirmation emails are sent that includes the voucher codes.

ASE testing is available throughout the year. ASE also offers free online study guides to help with the test preparation process.

For more information and to register for ASE certification testing, visit ase.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Montana

ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley is operated by Robert Rinta and Simon Gratch, who both served honorably in the Montana National Guard.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

ProColor Collision has announced the opening of ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley, the first ProColor Collision location in Montana and the first of many new locations across the country scheduled to join ProColor Collision in 2024.

Located at 70 Rock Road in Belgrade, ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley is operated by Robert Rinta and Simon Gratch, both of whom are native Montanans who served honorably in the Montana National Guard.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 18.

By Jason Stahl
MEMA Applauds EPA on Light- and Medium-Duty Vehicle Emission Standards

MEMA says the EPA final rule includes an amended and more comprehensive analysis of technological alternatives.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Total Losses and Short Pays: Tonight’s Collision Cocktail Hour

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held March 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Connect Conference Keynote Speakers Announced

The Auto Care Association announced its final lineup of keynote speakers for the 2024 Auto Care Connect event May 5-8 in Chicago, Ill., at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

By Jason Stahl
TEXA Releases IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 Software Update

IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 includes the update of 37 makes, including electric and hybrid vehicles.

By Jason Stahl
Revv Joins SCRS as Newest Corporate Member

Revv is a tech company focused on providing software tools necessary for the collision industry to calibrate ADAS systems easily, quickly and efficiently.

By Jason Stahl