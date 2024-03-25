ASE Practice Tests Available Online

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds those preparing for ASE certification or recertification to consider taking the official practice tests as part of their test preparation process.

“Figuring out how to best study for an exam can be a challenge,” said Matt Shepanek, vice president, credential testing programs for ASE. “Those preparing for ASE certification can get a good idea of what to expect by adding the official ASE practice tests to their study plans. ASE practice tests are delivered exclusively online and can help automotive professionals prepare by allowing them to try out questions of similar content and format to those used on the real ASE tests.”

The official ASE practice tests cover the ASE automobile tests (A1 through A8), four medium/heavy truck tests (T2, T4, T6 and T8), automobile service consultant test (C1), automobile maintenance and light repair test (G1), automobile advanced engine performance specialist test (L1) and automobile parts specialist test (P2). The practice tests give automotive professionals and others the chance to try out ASE-style tests without the stress of the actual test. These online tests are half the length of the regular ASE tests and provide feedback in the form of a performance report with explanations for both correct and incorrect answers.

Official ASE practice tests are sold using vouchers, and there are discounts available for multiple tests. Each voucher code can be used by one person only to access one practice test for 60 days. After the order is submitted, voucher codes will immediately be displayed online and confirmation emails are sent that includes the voucher codes.

ASE testing is available throughout the year. ASE also offers free online study guides to help with the test preparation process.

For more information and to register for ASE certification testing, visit ase.com.