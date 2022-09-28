News: GEICO Becomes First Insurer to Use CCC Digital Fraud Detection
Video
Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Solution, Not Just a Product Set
Transtar Autobody Technologies’ Paladin Industrial Coatings feature unique primers, bases, tinters and binders that work together seamlessly to allow Paladin to meet a range of requirements.
Transtar Autobody Technologies’ Paladin Industrial Coatings feature unique primers, bases, tinters and binders that work together seamlessly to allow Paladin to meet a range of requirements — from appearance to protection — with the same product system.