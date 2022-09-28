 Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Solution, Not Just a Product Set
Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Solution, Not Just a Product Set

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Global Focus on Color

Transtar Introduces Paladin Industrial Coatings Line

Collision & Classics Beats the Heat with Evercoat Products
Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Global Focus on Color

Transtar Autobody Technologies' Paladin Industrial Coatings currently offers more than 15,000 color formulations.  

Transtar Introduces Paladin Industrial Coatings Line

Paladin Industrial Coatings is a superior industrial coatings line designed to defend, protect and enhance.

Video

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Solution, Not Just a Product Set

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Transtar Autobody Technologies’ Paladin Industrial Coatings feature unique primers, bases, tinters and binders that work together seamlessly to allow Paladin to meet a range of requirements.
Transtar Autobody Technologies’ Paladin Industrial Coatings feature unique primers, bases, tinters and binders that work together seamlessly to allow Paladin to meet a range of requirements — from appearance to protection — with the same product system.

This video is part 3 of an 8-part series on Paladin Industrial Coatings.

To watch part 1, click here.

To watch part 2, click here.

