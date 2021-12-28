 Trinidad and Tobago Auto Body Tech Takes Apprentice Under His Wing
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Trinidad and Tobago Tech Takes Apprentice Under His Wing

on

Enthusiasm for Cars Leads Woman to Collision Career

on

From CREF Scholarship Recipient to Gerber Apprentice

on

V8 Speed & Resto Shop: Film It. Edit It. Host It.
Advertisement
U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

MORE POST

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

Trending Now

News: NABC, Hendrick Gift Recycled Ride to Kansas City Nonprofit

News: TechForce Partners with WD-40, Advance Auto Parts on Scholarship Program

Diagnostics: Deciphering My Dashlights

People: Trinidad and Tobago Tech Takes Apprentice Under His Wing

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

People

Trinidad and Tobago Tech Takes Apprentice Under His Wing

Kenrick Cox, a 40-year collision veteran who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, is sharing his knowledge with first-year apprentice Alshun Smith.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

In Richmond, Va., a group of dedicated employees gather each morning at 7:30 a.m. for a morning meeting run by Maaco owner Hanson Butler to review and plan the work for the day.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Veteran collision technician Kenrick Cox has formed a special bond with Alshun Smith, a first-year apprentice who plans to own his own car dealership in the future.

What is unique about this meeting is the 17-year-old in attendance — Alshun Smith, a first-year apprentice to veteran body technician Kenrick Cox.

Cox was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to the United States 25 years ago. He has more than 40 years of experience in the collision repair industry and is considered a master body technician, having learned the trade from his father starting at the age of 11.

Advertisement

“I’m a strict teacher, and I’m imparting to him that it takes time, patience and attention to detail to do the job right.” — Kenrick Cox

Cox is now sharing his knowledge with Smith, who began working at Maaco after graduating from high school this year. Cox is teaching him the skills needed to make complete and proper body repairs, as well as many life skills.

“I’m a strict teacher, and I’m imparting to him that it takes time, patience and attention to detail to do the job right,” said Cox. “Alshun is a fine young man and a quick learner. I’m very impressed with his progress so far.”

Advertisement

Added Smith, “What I like about the collision repair industry is that the work is never-ending, as there will always be cars to repair. I grew up loving cars since a young age. I’m currently working on my 2005 Acura TL, adding a body kit, rims and other additions. Of course, I will have it painted at Maaco. I feel like there is a great deal that I can learn from Mr. Cox. He is an excellent teacher, and I know that I am learning from one of the best. These skills will help me someday start my own business in automotive sales. I plan to buy cars from auctions, repair them on my own and resell them. My goal is to have my own car dealership in the future.”

Advertisement

At a time when finding new talent is very challenging, Butler’s Maaco facility has found a formula for success that he aims to repeat.

“These are two very special individuals,” said Butler. “Kendrick has learned everything from A to Z about repairing cars, both here and in Trinidad and Tobago. He had a strong desire to pass that knowledge on to someone new coming into the industry. Alshun is ambitious and more than willing to learn from a master craftsman. It has developed into a great relationship that benefits us all.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Sean Donohue Back as Publisher of BodyShop Business

People: Maaco Celebrates Diversity Within Franchise Network

People: This Body Shop Owner Is Officially Unretired

People: Questions and Answers from the Collision Repair Industry

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business