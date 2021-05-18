Connect with us
VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 4

How to do a wheel restoration with U-POL’s Raptor Protective Coating system.
Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses and demonstrates how to do a wheel restoration with the Raptor Protective Coating system. Part 4 in a 5-part series.

Watch Part 1 here.

Watch Part 2 here.

Watch Part 3 here.

