EstimateScrubber.com Adds OEM Position Statements to Review Results

VehicleOwnersGuide.com, a provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the collision repair market, announced the addition of seven OEM position statements to its review results.

In addition to including OEM position statements in the scrubbing results, EstimateScrubber.com directly incorporates aftermarket, counterfeit and gray-market parts; salvage parts; reconditioned parts; structural parts; airbags (salvage and imitation); clearcoat blending; clip repairs; and wheel reconditioning.

When a relevant repair rule is triggered, EstimateScrubber.com checks for supporting OEM Position Statements. If found, a direct link is provided along with the review results. This saves estimators time by letting them review/print recent OEM Position Statements in real time.  The new OEM Position Statements are a part of the paid upgrade and not available in the freemium scrubber.

“It is a pretty modest step, taking concepts from deep learning and natural language processing to find and organize these statements,” said Steven Siessman of VehicleOwnersGuide.com. “Rather than keeping a book on your desk or trying to root through a lot of sites, the information is just available as a normal part of the scrubbing process. We see it as a fast, consistent way to create one-key estimating SOP-checking  for  supporting OEM position statements.”

