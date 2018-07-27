Fix Auto USA Announces Six New Locations

Fix Auto USA announced it has added six franchise locations, bringing its total number of locations to 132.

The additional locations expand Fix Auto’s geographic footprint in multiple markets including Las Vegas, Northern California and Southern California.

The new locations include:

Fix Auto Alameda (Alameda, Calif.)

Formerly Alameda Collision Repair; operated by Arthur Mercado

Formerly Alameda Collision Repair; operated by Arthur Mercado Fix Auto Castro Valley (Castro Valley, Calif.)

Formerly Alameda Collision Repair; operated by Arthur Mercado

Formerly Alameda Collision Repair; operated by Arthur Mercado Fix Auto Daly City (Daly City, Calif.)

Operated by Marvic Vila, who also operates Fix Auto San Francisco – South of Market

Operated by Marvic Vila, who also operates Fix Auto San Francisco – South of Market Fix Auto Downtown LA (Los Angeles)

Operated by Ashraf Jakvani, who also operates Fix Auto Chino and Fix Auto Pomona

Operated by Ashraf Jakvani, who also operates Fix Auto Chino and Fix Auto Pomona Fix Auto Las Vegas East (Las Vegas)

Formerly Newport Collision Center; operated by Gus Merhi

Formerly Newport Collision Center; operated by Gus Merhi Fix Auto Temecula (Murrieta, Calif.)

Formerly Temecula Auto Body; operated by John Volpe

“I became a franchise partner in 2015 for many reasons, but principally to ensure my business continues to thrive long-term,” said Fix Auto downtown LA Owner and Operator Ashraf Jakvani. “Because of Fix Auto USA’s proven platform, I’ve been able to grow my existing operations, and now expand to a third location.”

“When I aligned my business with Fix Auto USA, I immediately gained access to a world-class operating platform, a nationally recognized brand, and a family of operators who truly care about my success,” said Fix Auto Alameda and Fix Auto Castro Valley Owner and Operator Arthur Mercado. “While my two shops will generate over $10 million in annual revenue, Fix Auto USA is able to offer me value I can’t find anywhere else.”

Fix Auto Alameda joins Fix Auto USA as the network’s single largest location generating revenues in excess of $9 million annually under 55,000 square feet of production space.

“To see existing franchise partners expand their operations, like Marvic and Ashraf, and to welcome new operators, like Arthur, Gus and John, simply underscores our mission – providing a platform for independently owned and operated body shops to achieve long-term success,” said Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange. “We welcome these new locations to the Fix Auto family.”