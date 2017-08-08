Body Shop Business
MSOs/Consolidators and MSOs
Nagy’s Collision Centers Announces Two Promotions

Chelsea Butler

Nagy’s Collision Centers announced the promotion of Chelsea Butler to estimator at their Wadsworth, Ohio location and Michaela Kuhns to estimator at their Wooster location.

Butler has served in the role of office manager for the last two years at Nagy’s River Styx location. She and her husband, Michael, who also works for Nagy’s, reside in Shreve, Ohio.

Michaela Kuhns

Kuhns has served in the role of office manager for the last four years at Nagy’s Wooster location. She is a 2017 Leadership Wooster graduate, a member of the Massillon Baptist Temple, and resides in Dalton, Ohio.

Nagy’s has locations in Ashland, Doylestown, Green, Hartville, Orrville, Millersburg, Wadsworth and Wooster. They offer services such as Carwise, an online viewing of repairs as they’re completed, and e-Estimates, so customers can get an estimate without leaving their home or office.

