National AutoBody Research Unveils New Website for Labor Rate Surveys

National AutoBody Research announced the launch of its new website, LaborRateSurvey.com.

With the website, National AutoBody Research aims to extend its VRS (Variable Rate System) Labor Rate Surveys to collision repairers in all states, the Phoenix-based research and consulting firm said.

LaborRateSurvey.com provides body shops access to the firm’s three surveys: VRS Standardized Labor Rate Survey; VRS Labor Rate Survey for Luxury and Special Vehicles; and the specialized Auto Body Labor Rate Survey for California, which is compliant with new survey regulations from the California Department of Insurance.

“The new site provides an immediate opportunity for the industry to act and further grow the industry’s largest independent labor rate data source combining labor rate prices, training, OEM certifications and equipment, all reported by the shops themselves and with survey results available to both collision repairers and insurers,” the firm said in a news release.

The National AutoBody Research surveys are open to all repairers, all year. The standardized surveys measure posted rates, and the data isn’t changed in any way, according to the firm.

All surveys go through a multi-point verification and validation process to ensure that only genuine collision repair shops are included in survey results and to verify that claimed certifications are real, according to National AutoBody Research.

“Through its ‘Each 1, Tell 2’ campaign, in which one shop takes the survey today and asks two others to take it tomorrow and do the same, LaborRateSurvey.com has the potential to reach the industry’s 33,000 body shops in only 15 days,” National AutoBody Research said. “ But body shops must participate and help spread the word in order to help both themselves and insurers obtain the valuable labor rate data they need.”