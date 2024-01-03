 2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 1 – Securing the Motorcycles

2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 1 – Securing the Motorcycles

MPN's Patrick Roberts and motorsports personality Jacqui Van Ham talk logistics and finding their motorcycles.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Looking to ride across the country from Akron, Ohio to Las Vegas to showcase what makes the powersports industry tick ahead of the 2024 AIMExpo, MPN’s Patrick Roberts and Jacqui Van Ham had some logistics to figure out. One of the first things was securing motorcycles to make the journey on and getting them ready to ride over 2,000 miles. Enjoy episode 1 of 2 Wheels 2 Ways. New episodes will drop every Tuesday in January!

Also, don’t forget to register to attend or exhibit at AIME.

Special thanks to series sponsors: AIMExpoFreudenberg Sealing / CortecoGryphon MotoNational Powersports AuctionsBridgestone TiresBlackpurlOhlinsWalker ProductsEngine IceVoltz, and PennGrade1.

