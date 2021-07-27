Early-Bird Registration Kicks Off for ASA’s CARS Event

ASA National announced that early-bird registration has opened for its Congress of Automotive Repair & Services (CARS) event, a one-day live industry event designed specifically for mechanical repair shop owners and their managers.

Scheduled for Nov. 1 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, the 2021 event will also exclusively feature the 7th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum (TTF). “The all-day event will be packed with data, presentations, speakers, panels, training and networking with peers and experts in the automotive industry,” said Ray Fisher, president of ASA. “It will be the perfect opportunity for mechanical repair shop owners and their managers to catch up on the latest and interact with their peers. We are very excited about our program and returning to such an important live event after such a difficult time. We are looking forward to our first main live event!”

The Nov. 1 CARS morning session will feature TTF. ASA is partnering with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation for the 2021 TTF program: “A Changing Fleet.” According to ASA Washington, D.C. Representative Bob Redding, this year’s TTF program will focus on “the transportation sector’s transition to an electrified future and the implications for independent automotive repair shops.” Redding said the forum will feature a diverse group of speakers and topics throughout the day aimed at bringing the best and most up-to-date information about electric vehicles, the climate crisis and new vehicle technologies entering the market. Topics at TTF will include new car technologies, electric vehicles, smart purchases, manufacturers’ focus on the state of climate change and clean energy. The afternoon CARS “Executive Outlook – the Road Ahead” segment will feature panel discussions and presentations providing valuable data and information. It will focus on:

