First Quarter Valspar Automotive Training Classes Open for Student Enrollment

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has released its latest slate of I-CAR courses for Valspar Automotive refinish paint brands. Classes are available at training centers located in Grand Prairie (Dallas), Texas, Detroit, Michigan and Sacramento, Calif. Courses connect industry-leading expert trainers with painters and shop owners looking to maximize efficiencies with Prospray Finishes, Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM), Valspar Refinish, DeBeer Refinish and Matrix Automotive Finishes products.

“These courses are continually refined and adapted to keep automotive refinish professionals ready to meet the evolving needs of their customers,” said Rod Habel, technical director for Valspar Automotive. “We want them to feel supported and confident in what they’ve learned so they can supply their customers with the best service possible.”

Courses in January, February and March include:

Grand Prairie

Jan. 22-23 – Valspar Refinish LVB System

Feb. 12-13 – DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 Series Solvent System

Feb. 19-20 – Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM)

Mar. 5-6 – Matrix Automotive Finishes

Mar. 19-20 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series System

Mar. 21-22 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series System Color Theory

Mar. 26-27 – Valspar Refinish 999 System

Sacramento

Jan. 24-25 – Valspar Refinish LVB System (Spanish)

Feb. 26-27 – Matrix Automotive Finishes

Feb. 28- Mar. 1 – Matrix Automotive Finishes (Spanish)

Mar. 19-20 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series System

Mar. 21-22 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series System

Color Theory is specific to Valspar Automotive’s premium waterborne system, DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series. The class teaches students everything they need to know about color, from how to get to the right color to how to use tools and resources properly, including Valspar Automotive’s Color Focus formula retrieval system.

For more information about Valspar Automotive’s curriculum and/or to enroll in a class, visit valsparauto.com.