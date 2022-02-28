Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 Automotive Calendar

Sherwin-Williams has announced the debut of its 2022 calendar, celebrating the work of collision repair, custom and restoration shops across the U.S. and Canada.

This year’s calendar features over-the-top builds finished exclusively in Sherwin-Williams paint and products. Featured vehicles were finished in the Ultra-premium portfolio of collision repair products including the waterborne basecoat system Ultra 9K and the solvent basecoat color systems Ultra BC8 and Ultra 7000.

“From a 1963 GMC pickup to a 2022 Ford Maverick, the quality of the submissions for the 2022 calendar truly captures the talent of painters who spray Sherwin-Williams brand coatings,” said Brian Gallagher, president and general manager of the Automotive Finishes Division of Sherwin-Williams. “We congratulate the 12 winning vehicles and thank all the great build entries for their confidence and support of Sherwin-Williams.”