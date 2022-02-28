Video: Shop Safety: Avoiding the Worst-Case Scenario (VIDEO)
Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 Automotive Calendar
Sherwin-Williams has announced the debut of its 2022 calendar, celebrating the work of collision repair, custom and restoration shops across the U.S. and Canada.
This year’s calendar features over-the-top builds finished exclusively in Sherwin-Williams paint and products. Featured vehicles were finished in the Ultra-premium portfolio of collision repair products including the waterborne basecoat system Ultra 9K and the solvent basecoat color systems Ultra BC8 and Ultra 7000.
“From a 1963 GMC pickup to a 2022 Ford Maverick, the quality of the submissions for the 2022 calendar truly captures the talent of painters who spray Sherwin-Williams brand coatings,” said Brian Gallagher, president and general manager of the Automotive Finishes Division of Sherwin-Williams. “We congratulate the 12 winning vehicles and thank all the great build entries for their confidence and support of Sherwin-Williams.”
The 2022 calendar features the following vehicles and shops:
- January: 1957 Jaguar XK140 OTS, Blacktop Studios, Valdese, N.C.
- February: 1966 Chevrolet Nova, ABC Auto Body of Boulder, Boulder, Colo.
- March: 2013 Harley-Davidson FXS, QT Equipment, Akron, Ohio
- April: 1963 GMC pickup, IKandy Paintworks Inc., Peoria, Ariz.
- May: 2011 Ford Mustang GT Twin Turbo, Coyote Customs, Airdrie, AB (Canada)
- June: 1982 Toyota pickup, Greg’s Restorations, Rutland, Mass.
- July: 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, Quarter Mile Muscle Inc., Mooresville, N.C.
- August: 1975 Plymouth Duster, CFR Performance, Ontario, Calif.
- September: 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, Ultra Motorsports, Fort Wayne, Ind.
- October: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle, PACC, North Pekin, Ill.
- November: 1970 Plymouth Cuda, Autosport Collision Repair, Golden, Colo.
- December: 2022 Ford Maverick, Royal Collision Centre/Airdesign USA, Escondido, Calif.
Download a desktop and mobile-friendly edition of the calendar each month on Facebook.
For more information about the Automotive Finishes division of Sherwin-Williams, click here.