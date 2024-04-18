Top 5 Stories of the Week

Salem Auto Body: Since the 1920s

Salem Auto Body is located down the road from Gallows Hill, where Bridget Bishop was hanged in 1692 as part of the Salem witch trials.

Read more here.

Vehicle Care RockStar: Clay Hoberecht

Since starting Best Body Shop, Hoberecht has become a social media star and an example for leading with integrity and doing the right thing.

Read more here.

U-POL Raptor Rubberized Undercoating

Kevin Lewis of U-POL shows how to apply Raptor Rubberized Undercoating, a product that protects against rust and stone chips.

Watch here.

CAPA Elects New Members to Board of Directors and Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association has announced the election of four members to its board of directors and three members to its technical committee.

Read more here.

Joe Hudson’s Announces Acquisition of Six New Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has acquired five Precision Hail and Collision locations across Texas and Patton Brothers Body and Frame in Athens, Ga.

Read more here.