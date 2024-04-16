CAPA Elects New Members to Board of Directors and Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has announced the election of four members to its board of directors and three members to its technical committee.

Joining the board are:

Paul Krauss, Caliber Collision

Kyle Thompson, The Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass

Todd Williams, Farmers Insurance

Clark Plucinski, chairman of CAPA’s board of directors, was elected to fill the at-large seat.

Joining the technical committee are:

Gerry Poirier, Vector Squared, LLC

Michael Romanello, Allstate Insurance

Re-elected to the committee is Rod Enlow of RENlow Auto Technical Consulting Inc.

CAPA’s board of directors and technical committee are comprised of members representing a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers and quality experts.

“CAPA is pleased to welcome these new members to its board of directors and technical committee,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman, CAPA board of directors. “Their knowledge and experience are critical to strengthening the CAPA program and continuing its mission making high-quality automotive replacement parts and services accessible and identifiable to consumers.”

Serving on CAPA’s board of directors are:

Clark Plucinski, chair – consultant

Chris Northup, vice chair – Professional Parts, Inc.

Mark Scafati – LKQ Corporation

Sandee Lindorfer – Allstate Insurance

Todd Williams – Farmers Insurance

Troy Penry – GEICO

Brian Fening – Liberty Mutual Insurance

Jim Gadberry – Nationwide Insurance

John Retton – Progressive Insurance

Brianne Jones – State Farm Mutual Insurance

Jeff Procaccini – Travelers Insurance

Kyle Thompson – The Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass

John Rowland – Krause Auto Group

Paul Krauss – Caliber Collision

Jack Gillis – Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety

Kerry Tapio – Intertek

Serving on CAPA’s technical committee are:

Randall Bollander – Empire Auto Parts

Bill Dornon – LKQ/Keystone

Jim Sherman – Meyer Distributing

Mike Dolabi – National Autobody Parts Powered by Parts Authority

Michael Romanello – Allstate Insurance

Michael Smith – GEICO

Richard Wang – Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.

Jim Miras – Micro Rim Corp.

Jim Fisher – PBSI-DS

Jeff Chen – T.Y.G. Products, L.P.

Roy Schnepper – Butler’s Collison

Scott Benavidez – Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop

Nick Scheid – LNS & Associate

Rod Enlow – RENlow Auto Technical Consulting, Inc.

Gerry Poirier – Vector Squared, LLC

For more information, visit CAPAcertified.org.