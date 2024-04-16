 CAPA Elects New Members to Board of Directors and Technical Committee

CAPA Elects New Members to Board of Directors and Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association has announced the election of four members to its board of directors and three members to its technical committee.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has announced the election of four members to its board of directors and three members to its technical committee.

Joining the board are:

  • Paul Krauss, Caliber Collision
  • Kyle Thompson, The Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass
  • Todd Williams, Farmers Insurance

Clark Plucinski, chairman of CAPA’s board of directors, was elected to fill the at-large seat.

Joining the technical committee are:

  • Gerry Poirier, Vector Squared, LLC
  • Michael Romanello, Allstate Insurance

Re-elected to the committee is Rod Enlow of RENlow Auto Technical Consulting Inc.

CAPA’s board of directors and technical committee are comprised of members representing a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers and quality experts.

“CAPA is pleased to welcome these new members to its board of directors and technical committee,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman, CAPA board of directors. “Their knowledge and experience are critical to strengthening the CAPA program and continuing its mission making high-quality automotive replacement parts and services accessible and identifiable to consumers.”

Serving on CAPA’s board of directors are:

  • Clark Plucinski, chair – consultant
  • Chris Northup, vice chair – Professional Parts, Inc.
  • Mark Scafati – LKQ Corporation
  • Sandee Lindorfer – Allstate Insurance
  • Todd Williams – Farmers Insurance
  • Troy Penry – GEICO
  • Brian Fening – Liberty Mutual Insurance
  • Jim Gadberry – Nationwide Insurance
  • John Retton – Progressive Insurance
  • Brianne Jones – State Farm Mutual Insurance
  • Jeff Procaccini – Travelers Insurance
  • Kyle Thompson – The Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass
  • John Rowland – Krause Auto Group
  • Paul Krauss – Caliber Collision
  • Jack Gillis – Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety
  • Kerry Tapio – Intertek

Serving on CAPA’s technical committee are:

  • Randall Bollander – Empire Auto Parts
  • Bill Dornon – LKQ/Keystone
  • Jim Sherman – Meyer Distributing
  • Mike Dolabi – National Autobody Parts Powered by Parts Authority
  • Michael Romanello – Allstate Insurance
  • Michael Smith – GEICO
  • Richard Wang – Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.
  • Jim Miras – Micro Rim Corp.
  • Jim Fisher – PBSI-DS
  • Jeff Chen – T.Y.G. Products, L.P.
  • Roy Schnepper – Butler’s Collison
  • Scott Benavidez – Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop
  • Nick Scheid – LNS & Associate
  • Rod Enlow – RENlow Auto Technical Consulting, Inc.
  • Gerry Poirier – Vector Squared, LLC

For more information, visit CAPAcertified.org.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
