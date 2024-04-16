CAPA Elects New Members to Board of Directors and Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has announced the election of four members to its board of directors and three members to its technical committee.
Joining the board are:
- Paul Krauss, Caliber Collision
- Kyle Thompson, The Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass
- Todd Williams, Farmers Insurance
Clark Plucinski, chairman of CAPA’s board of directors, was elected to fill the at-large seat.
Joining the technical committee are:
- Gerry Poirier, Vector Squared, LLC
- Michael Romanello, Allstate Insurance
Re-elected to the committee is Rod Enlow of RENlow Auto Technical Consulting Inc.
CAPA’s board of directors and technical committee are comprised of members representing a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers and quality experts.
“CAPA is pleased to welcome these new members to its board of directors and technical committee,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman, CAPA board of directors. “Their knowledge and experience are critical to strengthening the CAPA program and continuing its mission making high-quality automotive replacement parts and services accessible and identifiable to consumers.”
Serving on CAPA’s board of directors are:
- Clark Plucinski, chair – consultant
- Chris Northup, vice chair – Professional Parts, Inc.
- Mark Scafati – LKQ Corporation
- Sandee Lindorfer – Allstate Insurance
- Todd Williams – Farmers Insurance
- Troy Penry – GEICO
- Brian Fening – Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Jim Gadberry – Nationwide Insurance
- John Retton – Progressive Insurance
- Brianne Jones – State Farm Mutual Insurance
- Jeff Procaccini – Travelers Insurance
- Kyle Thompson – The Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass
- John Rowland – Krause Auto Group
- Paul Krauss – Caliber Collision
- Jack Gillis – Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety
- Kerry Tapio – Intertek
Serving on CAPA’s technical committee are:
- Randall Bollander – Empire Auto Parts
- Bill Dornon – LKQ/Keystone
- Jim Sherman – Meyer Distributing
- Mike Dolabi – National Autobody Parts Powered by Parts Authority
- Michael Romanello – Allstate Insurance
- Michael Smith – GEICO
- Richard Wang – Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.
- Jim Miras – Micro Rim Corp.
- Jim Fisher – PBSI-DS
- Jeff Chen – T.Y.G. Products, L.P.
- Roy Schnepper – Butler’s Collison
- Scott Benavidez – Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop
- Nick Scheid – LNS & Associate
- Rod Enlow – RENlow Auto Technical Consulting, Inc.
- Gerry Poirier – Vector Squared, LLC
For more information, visit CAPAcertified.org.