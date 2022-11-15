 Fixing the Collision Tech Shortage: Part 2
Fixing the Auto Body Tech Shortage: Part 2

Podcasts

Fixing the Auto Body Tech Shortage: Part 2

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Jason Stahl and Brandon Eckenrode discuss recent activities CREF has been involved with to help bring more talent into the collision industry. Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.
In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl and Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), discuss the technician shortage and recent activities CREF has been involved with to help bring more talent into the collision industry.

BodyShop Business: The Podcast is sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.

To watch part 1, click here.

