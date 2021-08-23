Four Top Paid Search Strategies for Collision Shops

Automotive aftermarket veteran and CEO and founder of Autoshop Solutions, Danny Sanchez, knows which marketing strategies work for collision shops — and which don’t. Here are his key takeaways on why shops should advertise and the four top strategies for pay-per-click marketing.

Strategy 1 – Have a Great Presence Online!

Your website is more than a place for keywords. It is the anchor to all your online advertising! Continuously running ads contributes to your online presence and authority. Consider the adage from a great American automaker regarding advertising:

“A man who stops advertising to save money is like a man who stops a clock to save time.”

-Henry Ford

Strategy Step 2 – Be Found, Get More Customers

A great website with quality content and coding is the best foundation for paid search campaigns. A shop with these things has created and curated the best digital property for ads. Not only will they get more traffic, but they will pay less for it because they have followed best practices.

Strategy Step 3 – Monitor Your Results!

Marketing isn’t meant to be set up and forgotten. It’s a constantly changing game, which requires anyone running paid search campaigns to stay vigilant of results and performance. This is where having marketing experts in your corner can be a great benefit. They will help you decipher the truth in the numbers.

Strategy Step 4 – Widen Your Advertising Bandwidth

Marketing is way bigger than the Yellow Pages. Today, businesses must consider their reach both digitally and, in the community, when advertising. Paid search might have a learning curve, but it is a proven method to drive more business when implemented optimally.

Are you ready to put the shine on your collision shop? Autoshop Solutions can help! Contact us today to learn more or click here to watch the Paid Search Webinar on demand!