Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Paceline Collision Centers’ Nine Locations

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the Dec. 14 acquisition of a multi-store operation consisting of nine collision repair centers located in Texas which had operated as Paceline Collision Centers since 1998. The centers are located in Abilene, Copperas Cove, Killeen (2), Lampasas, Lubbock (3) and Marble Falls.

“This significant acquisition strengthens our presence in Texas and allows us to introduce our brand and leading service model to new markets and better assist our insurance clients,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We look forward to these new teams maintaining the high level of service provided at these locations.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at (204) 594-1776 or [email protected].