Body Shop Business
MSOs/Boyd Group
ago

Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Paceline Collision Centers’ Nine Locations

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

FCA US LLC Selects OEC RepairLink for Mechanical Parts Program

Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Paceline Collision Centers’ Nine Locations

Edmunds Experts Forecast 16.9 Million New Vehicles Will Be Sold In 2019

Collision Repair Education Foundation Facilitates Safety Kit Donation Program

CARSTAR to Exhibit at 2019 National Automobile Dealers Association Show

Caliber Collision and Abra Auto Body Repair Announce Merger

Ford Releases Position Statement on Scanning

Ford to Launch New Ford Certified Collision Network

California Highway Patrol Maneuvers to Stop Speeding Tesla with Sleeping Driver

CARSTAR McLaren Lake Forest and CARSTAR McLaren Irvine Open in California

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the Dec. 14 acquisition of a multi-store operation consisting of nine collision repair centers located in Texas which had operated as Paceline Collision Centers since 1998. The centers are located in Abilene, Copperas Cove, Killeen (2), Lampasas, Lubbock (3) and Marble Falls.

“This significant acquisition strengthens our presence in Texas and allows us to introduce our brand and leading service model to new markets and better assist our insurance clients,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We look forward to these new teams maintaining the high level of service provided at these locations.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at (204) 594-1776 or [email protected].

Show Full Article