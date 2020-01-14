Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Nine Locations in California

The Boyd Group Inc. announced that it has entered the state of California via two acquisitions representing nine locations in the suburban Los Angeles area. Six of the shops, including one intake center, are located in Corona, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Murrieta and Palm Desert and previously operated as International Auto Crafters. The locations in Newhall, Santa Clarita and Valencia operated as Centre Pointe Collision.

All of these shops are located east of Los Angeles in Riverside County, the fourth-most populous county in California and 11th in the U.S., and within a metropolitan area of approximately 4 million people that is projected to remain one of the fastest-growing regions in California. International Auto Crafters originated in 1990 in Moreno Valley, with the Lake Elsinore location added in 2001 and then rapidly growing in the most recent five years with the location in Corona opening mid-2019. Centre Pointe Collision started in 1992 in Valencia, with the Santa Clarita repair center built in 2003 and the Newhall location added in 2014.

“We are excited to enter a new state and expand our footprint on the West Coast, reinforcing our brand and providing the high-quality service customers in this region have come to expect,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “With these acquisitions and our new locations, we also look forward to better serving our insurance partners with their West Coast needs.”