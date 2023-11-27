Induction Innovations Showcases Latest Technology at SEMA 2023

Induction Innovations discusses the evolution of their Mini-Ductor product line for removing seized or rusted parts made of ferrous metal from corrosion or thread-lock compounds. For more information, visit theinductor.com.
Episode 8 of The Road to AAPEX explores how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.
The innovation of the Lincoln Highway wasn’t just about building roads — it was about putting them on the map. The Wyoming Historical Society notes that the abandoned routes laid down by the Union Pacific railroad from 1867 to 1869 were often the best, and sometimes the only, east-west path available when developing the Lincoln Highway. In fact, staying so close to the rail line meant that the Lincoln Highway had about 100 crossings of train tracks throughout the state.
Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.
In episode 7 of The Road to AAPEX, Joe Keene rolls through Nebraska and meets kindred spirits as he drives the rare Lincoln Blackwood he refurbished for his journey to AAPEX.
In episode 6 of The Road to AAPEX, Joe Keene enters Iowa on his drive to AAPEX and discovers the charm of small-town America along the Lincoln Highway.
In episode 5 of The Road to AAPEX, Joe Keene prepares the Lincoln Blackwood for the road with assistance from Transtar and heads out on the Lincoln Highway on his way to AAPEX.
DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing was recognized with a 2023 Global Media Award for its Trisk | DeVilbiss Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit.
I-CAR announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Jeff Silver and Russ Verona I-CAR Awards at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Greg Solesbee of CARSTAR Hayden won the single-shop award, and Charlie Drake of Classic Collision won the multi-shop award.
Ultimate ADAS was selected by a panel of judges as the Best New ADAS Product 2024.